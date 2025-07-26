Balmedie hotel owner says Donald Trump visit is good for business: ‘I’m fully booked!’

A Balmedie hotel owner has hailed the buzz around the village ahead of President Trump’s imminent visit to the north-east.

Mario Chirumamilla, who owns the White Horse Inn, says his hotel is fully booked for the next two weeks.

This coincides with the US head of state’s expected visit to his Menie golf course in the coming days.

Balmedie had a visibly increased police presence on Friday, as well as multiple road closures in place – which some of Mario’s customers have complained about.

However, with extra workers and visitors in the area booking rooms, he said the White Horse has experienced a significant boost in sales.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said he is looking forward to “a good weekend of business”.

He said: “My customers are saying there are too many police officers going about here. But a lot of them are staying here.

“So, they spend money here which I have no problem with.

“Everyone has a different opinion on the visit, but from my point of view it is helping me.

“We are having a lot of people working in the area, and that is money in the hotel’s pocket.

“People are also visiting to come and see him, and they are booking rooms.

“I’m booked out fully for the next two weeks!

“This almost never happens.

“It’s going to be a good weekend of business ahead.”

White Horse Inn fully booked amid Trump visit

His interest in the president’s trip to the north-east ends with how it affects his business.

Mario said he did not have any sort of “political opinion” on the upcoming visit.

He added: “I have heard some people around town moaning about it, me personally I don’t really have an opinion.

“Many people like to give their political opinion, but my only concern is the community.”

President Trump is expected to visit his Aberdeenshire golf course on Monday.

He will spend time at Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire before travelling to Trump International Scotland at the Menie Estate in Balmedie.

Follow all the action with The P&J’s live blog here.