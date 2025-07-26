Balmedie hotel owner says Donald Trump visit is good for business: ‘I’m fully booked!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Balmedie hotel owner says Donald Trump visit is good for business: ‘I’m fully booked!’

Mario Chirumamilla said he's looking forward to a busy weekend at the White Horse Inn.

By Graham Fleming
Mario Chirumamilla, who owns the White Horse Inn
The White Horse Inn has experienced a boost in sales. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A Balmedie hotel owner has hailed the buzz around the village ahead of President Trump’s imminent visit to the north-east.

Mario Chirumamilla, who owns the White Horse Inn, says his hotel is fully booked for the next two weeks.

This coincides with the US head of state’s expected visit to his Menie golf course in the coming days.

Balmedie had a visibly increased police presence on Friday, as well as multiple road closures in place – which some of Mario’s customers have complained about.

However, with extra workers and visitors in the area booking rooms, he said the White Horse has experienced a significant boost in sales.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said he is looking forward to “a good weekend of business”.

Mario
Mario is fully booked for the next two weeks. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He said: “My customers are saying there are too many police officers going about here. But a lot of them are staying here.

“So, they spend money here which I have no problem with.

“Everyone has a different opinion on the visit, but from my point of view it is helping me.

“We are having a lot of people working in the area, and that is money in the hotel’s pocket.

“People are also visiting to come and see him, and they are booking rooms.

“I’m booked out fully for the next two weeks!

“This almost never happens.

“It’s going to be a good weekend of business ahead.”

White Horse Inn fully booked amid Trump visit

His interest in the president’s trip to the north-east ends with how it affects his business.

Mario said he did not have any sort of “political opinion” on the upcoming visit.

He added: “I have heard some people around town moaning about it, me personally I don’t really have an opinion.

“Many people like to give their political opinion, but my only concern is the community.”

Road closure sign in Balmedie
Some road closures have popped up around Balmedie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

President Trump is expected to visit his Aberdeenshire golf course on Monday.

He will spend time at Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire before travelling to Trump International Scotland at the Menie Estate in Balmedie.

Follow all the action with The P&J’s live blog here.

