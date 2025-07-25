Aviemore chef attacked colleague after Facebook jibe about marriage split

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aviemore chef attacked colleague after Facebook jibe about marriage split

Edwin Blackhall, who works for Macdonald Hotels and Resorts, was out drinking on New Year's Eve last year in Cafe Mambo, Aviemore, when he confronted his colleague.

By David Love
Edwin Blackhall appeared in court after assaulting a colleague on a night out over a Facebook post. Picture: DCT Media.
An Aviemore chef harboured a grudge against a fellow workmate who had “mocked him” about his marriage split.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard earlier this week how words were exchanged between Blackhall and his colleague.

Fiscal depute Shay Traynor told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank: “Then, without warning, the accused began punching him on the face with both fists.

‘Mocking on Facebook’

“He was left with soreness and bruising.”

Blackhall, 39, admitted assault to injury.

His solicitor Natalie Paterson told the court: “Both were known to each other as they worked for Macdonald’s Hotels.

“My client had recently split up with his wife and the complainer was mocking him about it on Facebook.”

Fine and compensation

Blackhall, of Salisbury Road, Birmingham, was fined £520 and ordered to pay his victim £200 in compensation.

We reported last April how Blackhall has returned to Macdonald Hotels and Resorts after working for the group as an apprentice more than 20 years ago.

He was group executive chef at the time of that article, having previously been executive chef at Pittodrie House Hotel in Aberdeenshire.