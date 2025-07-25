Aviemore chef attacked colleague after Facebook jibe about marriage split

An Aviemore chef harboured a grudge against a fellow workmate who had “mocked him” about his marriage split.

Edwin Blackhall, who works for Macdonald Hotels and Resorts, was out drinking on New Year’s Eve last year in Cafe Mambo, Aviemore, when he confronted his colleague.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard earlier this week how words were exchanged between Blackhall and his colleague.

Fiscal depute Shay Traynor told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank: “Then, without warning, the accused began punching him on the face with both fists.

‘Mocking on Facebook’

“He was left with soreness and bruising.”

Blackhall, 39, admitted assault to injury.

His solicitor Natalie Paterson told the court: “Both were known to each other as they worked for Macdonald’s Hotels.

“My client had recently split up with his wife and the complainer was mocking him about it on Facebook.”

Fine and compensation

Blackhall, of Salisbury Road, Birmingham, was fined £520 and ordered to pay his victim £200 in compensation.

We reported last April how Blackhall has returned to Macdonald Hotels and Resorts after working for the group as an apprentice more than 20 years ago.

He was group executive chef at the time of that article, having previously been executive chef at Pittodrie House Hotel in Aberdeenshire.