Dippers warned not to go into water at Aberdeen Beach after ‘pollution incident’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dippers warned not to go into water at Aberdeen Beach after ‘pollution incident’

SEPA have encouraged those thinking about going for a dip at the beach to reconsider.

By Jamie Sinclair
Aberdeen Beach is a temporary no-go zone fro swimmers. Image: Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen Beach is a temporary no-go zone fro swimmers. Image: Kenny Elrick.

Anyone thinking of going for a dip at Aberdeen beach this weekend has been urged to reconsider following a sewage issue.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has confirmed a “pollution incident” at the beach.

It is due to a power outage that took place at Nigg Waste Water Treatment Works on Friday.

The outage resulted in screened sewage being discharged into the sea near Aberdeen Harbour.

Although it is a popular spot for a swim or a paddle on the weekend, visitors have been urged not to enter the water.

SEPA’s signage at Aberdeen beach has been updated to advise against bathing and paddling.

Sewage discharged into sea near Aberdeen Harbour

A spokesperson for SEPA said:  “SEPA was made aware by the operator of an ongoing pollution incident at Aberdeen bathing water.

“It is due to an earlier power outage at Nigg Waste Water Treatment Works caused by an unplanned power cut in the area.

“Although power has now been restored to the treatment works, during the power outage, screened sewage was discharged into the sea close to Aberdeen harbour.

“As a precaution, SEPA’s electronic bathing water signage will remain in place to reflect the temporary guidance against paddling or bathing until SEPA are satisfied that the situation has returned to normal.”

Conversation