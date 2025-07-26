Dippers warned not to go into water at Aberdeen Beach after ‘pollution incident’

Anyone thinking of going for a dip at Aberdeen beach this weekend has been urged to reconsider following a sewage issue.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has confirmed a “pollution incident” at the beach.

It is due to a power outage that took place at Nigg Waste Water Treatment Works on Friday.

The outage resulted in screened sewage being discharged into the sea near Aberdeen Harbour.

Although it is a popular spot for a swim or a paddle on the weekend, visitors have been urged not to enter the water.

SEPA’s signage at Aberdeen beach has been updated to advise against bathing and paddling.

Sewage discharged into sea near Aberdeen Harbour

A spokesperson for SEPA said: “SEPA was made aware by the operator of an ongoing pollution incident at Aberdeen bathing water.

“It is due to an earlier power outage at Nigg Waste Water Treatment Works caused by an unplanned power cut in the area.

“Although power has now been restored to the treatment works, during the power outage, screened sewage was discharged into the sea close to Aberdeen harbour.

“As a precaution, SEPA’s electronic bathing water signage will remain in place to reflect the temporary guidance against paddling or bathing until SEPA are satisfied that the situation has returned to normal.”