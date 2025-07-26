Banner protesting against Donald Trump returns to Stornoway shop

A banned protest banner returned to a Stornoway shop as US President Donald Trump’s visit to Scotland began.

The sign reading ‘Shame on you Donald John,’ in reference to the President’s two first names, had become a familiar sight to those in Stornoway.

Placed in front of the Lewis Revival in March, the banner become a symbol of local community resistance.

The South Beach shop is located just a few miles from where Donald Trump’s mother was born in Lewis.

The anti-Trump banner was removed earlier this year after Western Isles Council ordered shop owner Sarah Venus to take down the sign.

But it made a temporary return to its spot outside the shop following Donald Trump’s arrival in Scotland.

It is now making a tour of the island, being displayed by a network of volunteers.

Stornoway residents protest US President

Although the US president is not visiting Stornoway on his Scotland trip, Ms Venus – who was originally born in the US – put the banner on display again in protest at his Scottish stay.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Ms Venus said: “Our banner, with its many signatures and comments, has become a community artifact of protest against Trump.

“We hung it again in front of the shop in an act of civil disobedience.

“At 5pm we removed it again and it has now begun its tour of the island.”

Local volunteers are now taking turns displaying the banner outside their homes and properties.

The Lewis Revival owner also gives away free copies of smaller posters with the same message.

So far, more than 700 people from around the world have taken copies.

The shop also sells t-shirts with the same message, with the profits going towards printing costs.

Although the council asked for the removal of the sign, other signs of protest have remained.

Ms Venus said: “We continue to fly flags from various nations that have been directly threatened by Trump on the derelict building we bought on Cromwell and Kenneth that we are renovating.

“There is also an upside-down US flag there representing a democracy in distress and a civil society under siege.”

Trump should not ‘inspire’ Scotland

Lewis Revival have received some comments about being “too political” following the return of the banner.

In a recent social media post, the shop clarified that their stance against President Trump is based on ethical concerns, rather than political.

In the social media post Ms Venus said: This is no longer “politics” and if you support this man you lack any human decency and any moral compass whatsoever.

“This is not a man that should inspire Scotland in any way. If he does, I worry deeply for the future of this nation.”