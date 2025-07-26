Banner protesting against Donald Trump returns to Stornoway shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banner protesting against Donald Trump returns to Stornoway shop

The banner has returned to Lewis Revival ahead of the US President's visit.

By Abbie Duncan
Sarah Venus pictured with the banner. Image: Lewis Revival
A banned protest banner returned to a Stornoway shop as US President Donald Trump’s visit to Scotland began.

The sign reading ‘Shame on you Donald John,’ in reference to the President’s two first names, had become a familiar sight to those in Stornoway.

Placed in front of the Lewis Revival in March, the banner become a symbol of local community resistance.

The South Beach shop is located just a few miles from where Donald Trump’s mother was born in Lewis.

The anti-Trump banner was removed earlier this year after Western Isles Council ordered shop owner Sarah Venus to take down the sign.

But it made a temporary return to its spot outside the shop following Donald Trump’s arrival in Scotland. 

It is now making a tour of the island, being displayed by a network of volunteers.

Stornoway residents protest US President

Although the US president is not visiting Stornoway on his Scotland trip, Ms Venus – who was originally born in the US – put the banner on display again in protest at his Scottish stay.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Ms Venus said: “Our banner, with its many signatures and comments, has become a community artifact of protest against Trump.

“We hung it again in front of the shop in an act of civil disobedience.

“At 5pm we removed it again and it has now begun its tour of the island.”

Local volunteers are now taking turns displaying the banner outside their homes and properties.

The Lewis Revival owner also gives away free copies of smaller posters with the same message.

So far, more than 700 people from around the world have taken copies.

The shop also sells t-shirts with the same message, with the profits going towards printing costs.

Although the council asked for the removal of the sign, other signs of protest have remained.

Ms Venus said: “We continue to fly flags from various nations that have been directly threatened by Trump on the derelict building we bought on Cromwell and Kenneth that we are renovating.

“There is also an upside-down US flag there representing a democracy in distress and a civil society under siege.”

Trump should not ‘inspire’ Scotland

Lewis Revival have received some comments about being “too political” following the return of the banner.

In a recent social media post, the shop clarified that their stance against President Trump is based on ethical concerns, rather than political.

In the social media post Ms Venus said: This is no longer “politics” and if you support this man you lack any human decency and any moral compass whatsoever.

“This is not a man that should inspire Scotland in any way. If he does, I worry deeply for the future of this nation.”

Conversation