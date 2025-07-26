Teenager found after being reported missing from Fort William

Police have confirmed that they have traced a teenager reported missing from Fort William.

Gracie Watson had last been spotted in the area of The Grazings, Fort William at 2am on Saturday, July 26.

Police had previously launched an appeal to find the missing 16-year-old.

Officers have now confirmed that she has been found.

A statement from Police said: “Gracie Watson, who was reported missing from Fort William, has been traced.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”