Hundreds gather in Aberdeen in protest against Trump visit

Hundreds of protestors took to Union Terrace to stand against Donald Trump’s visit to Aberdeen.

President Trump is on a private UK visit to meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Scottish First Minister John Swinney.

Trump is currently at his Turnberry Golf Course in Ayrshire, but is expected to head to Trump International at the Menie Estate in Balmedie.

News of his arrival resulted in today’s event being organised by the Stop Trump Coalition.

Protestors gathered near the statue of William Wallace, where they voiced their message clearly – that they will not welcome the President to the UK.

Police said two arrests were made in Aberdeen at “other events” on Saturday, but there were none at the anti-Trump demonstration.

‘Trump is not welcome here’

One speaker at the event was Maggie Chapman, MSP for North East Scotland and new rector at Dundee University.

Ms Chapman was delighted at the turnout for the event, and highlighted President Trump’s stance on climate change as a hindrance to the north east.

She said: “I think it’s so important that so many people have turned out from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to show Trump that he is not welcome here.

“The way he has run roughshod over our communities, over our natural environment, over our politics of human rights and dignity, those are the things we are standing against in Aberdeen.

“Trump has stood against anything to do with environmental justice.

“He opposed wind turbine development off the coast of the north east.

“I think what that says is his position undermines the north east in being the driving power behind our new clean economy.

“We are not just opposing the fact that he is visiting, but we are opposing everything that he stands for.”

‘Aberdeen is full of hope, he is full of hate’

Tommy Campbell, Aberdeen TUC President said: “We have had a fantastic turnout today, but I can’t say I am surprised.

“There is a very strong feeling of resentment towards Donald Trump here, not least because of the money that is being spent on security measures for a man who wants to play a round of golf.

“There’s a myth that he has created many jobs around here and boosted the local economy.

“It seems like he has a new favourite course on the West Coast that he’s focusing on anyway.

“Today shows that the people of Aberdeen, and Scotland, care about what is going on in our world.

“It sends a good message to everyone that the people of Aberdeen have a heart, and he is not welcome here.

“He is full of hate, and we are full of hope.”

‘His golf course has trashed irreplaceable beauty’

Ken Ferguson, of the Scottish Socialist Party said: “This visit is going to be expensive.

“I see it as a personal visit to promote his business.

“More generally, as an individual, I think he is a million miles off from what us Scots think on many issues.

“There’s no real reason we would want to welcome Trump.”

Ken also pointed to Trump’s courses as a point of contention.

“Of course, here in the North East, his second golf course has trashed an irreplaceable piece of natural beauty.

“There will probably be some businesses that will welcome him, because they will make money.

“Anybody with a conscience would think differently, though.

“I’m not for violence or being rude, but I’m going to make my voice and my views known.”

‘He’s a convicted felon, I don’t think he should be here’

When asked why they decided to come out today, one protestor, Mary Nicoll said: “I think this visit is a total waste of money.

“He conducts himself as a bully, not as a diplomat.

“It’s unfair on the police to have to come out today for a private visit.

“And, for all of that, frankly, I don’t like him.”

Her daughter Sarah Nicoll said: “He’s a man who is doing immeasurable harm around the world, and I don’t think he should be welcomed to Aberdeen.

“I certainly am not giving him a welcome, and clearly no one else here is.

“I have friends in America who seemed to think that everyone will be happy to have him here, but this is evidence that is not the case.”

