Major search for missing hillwalker who failed to arrive at Highland hotel

Richard Dawson was reported missing on Saturday after he failed to return from a planned walk of the Five Sisters of Kintail.

By Abbie Duncan
Richard Dawson's family has been informed of the discovery. Image: Police Scotland.
Police and mountain rescue are carrying out extensive searches to find a hillwalker missing from Glen Shiel.

Richard Dawson had been hillwalking in the Highlands and was last seen in the Glen Shiel area.

The alarm was raised on Saturday, July 26, after the 61-year-old failed to return from a planned walk of the Five Sisters of Kintail.

Mr Dawson had booked accommodation in the area, but never arrived at his hotel.

Police have said extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace Mr Dawson and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

He is described as being 6ft 1ins tall and of athletic build, with short brown hair, a goatee beard and glasses.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured rucksack and usually wears a baseball cap or a straw hat.

Police have established that he arrived in the area on Friday July 11.

Inspector Graham Brown said: “Richard’s car has been found in Glen Shiel and our inquiries so far suggest he intended walking the Five Sisters range.

“He had booked hotel accommodation but did not arrive.

“Concerns are growing for his welfare and extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace him including assistance from mountain rescue.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen Richard to get in touch.

“Also, if anyone spoke to him and he mentioned his plans then let us know.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1036 of Wednesday July 16, 2025.

