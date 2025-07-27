In pictures: Mugiemoss caravans burn in deliberately started fire

Police say four static caravans destroyed by fire at Mugiemoss were deliberately torched.

Emergency services were called to the Persley Park caravan site in Aberdeen at about 6.30pm on Saturday.

Three fire crews were swiftly sent to the scene where they found the caravans engulfed in flames.

An image shared on social media shows one of the 14 caravans on the site burning fiercely.

And further images taken on Sunday revealed the scale of the damage at the once popular caravan park.

Police believe the fire was deliberately started and investigations are underway in an effort to trace those responsible.

Despite the apparent ferocity of the fire and the targeting of four of the caravans, crews had the flames extinguished within little more than half an hour.

The destruction was, however, significant, with the caravans reduced to burned and collapsed ruins.

Firefighters remained on scene for a short time after the fire was out to ensure it did not reignite.

The weekend blaze is the latest in a string of wilful fires that have blighted the Aberdeen area this year.

No one was reported to have been injured in this latest incident.

Persley Park, with its rows of green static caravans, has been closed and unused for some time.

And, as recent images showed, it is in an increasingly dilapidated state, with locals branding it an “eyesore” – even before the weekend fire.

Police treating caravan fires as wilful

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.35pm on Saturday July 26, we received a report of caravans on fire on Mugiemoss Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and there were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 3010 of July 26, 2025.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were called at 6.29pm to the old caravan site on Mugiemoss Road.

“Three appliances were deployed to the scene and the fires were extinguished by just after 7pm.

“The last appliance left the area at 8.20pm.”

Persley Caravan Park was once a popular site but closed some years ago.

Many of the caravans have been targeted in the past, with windows smashed and graffiti painted on a number of the units.