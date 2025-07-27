In pictures: Mugiemoss caravans burn in deliberately started fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: Mugiemoss caravans burn in deliberately started fire

Four caravans were engulfed in the blaze at the old Persley Park caravan site.

By Jamie Sinclair
Police are investigating after four caravans were set on fire at Muggiemoss. It is being treated as deliberate. Image: supplied by Fubar News
Police are investigating after four caravans were set on fire at Muggiemoss. It is being treated as deliberate. Image: supplied by Fubar News

Police say four static caravans destroyed by fire at Mugiemoss were deliberately torched.

Emergency services were called to the Persley Park caravan site in Aberdeen at about 6.30pm on Saturday.

Three fire crews were swiftly sent to the scene where they found the caravans engulfed in flames.

An image shared on social media shows one of the 14 caravans on the site burning fiercely.

And further images taken on Sunday revealed the scale of the damage at the once popular caravan park.

The aftermath of the fierce fire at Persley Park caravan park on Mugiemoss Road, Aberdeen.  Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Police believe the fire was deliberately started and investigations are underway in an effort to trace those responsible.

Despite the apparent ferocity of the fire and the targeting of four of the caravans, crews had the flames extinguished within little more than half an hour.

The destruction was, however, significant, with the caravans reduced to burned and collapsed ruins.

The caravans involved in the fire were completely destroyed: Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Firefighters remained on scene for a short time after the fire was out to ensure it did not reignite.

The weekend blaze is the latest in a string of wilful fires that have blighted the Aberdeen area this year.

No one was reported to have been injured in this latest incident.

Aberdeen has faced a series of deliberate fires in recent months. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Persley Park, with its rows of green static caravans, has been closed and unused for some time.

And, as recent images showed, it is in an increasingly dilapidated state, with locals branding it an “eyesore” – even before the weekend fire.

Other parts of the caravan park were untouched by the fire. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Police treating caravan fires as wilful

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.35pm on Saturday July 26, we received a report of caravans on fire on Mugiemoss Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and there were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

The static caravans were left in ruins. Police say the fire was a “wilful” act. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 3010 of  July 26, 2025.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We were called at 6.29pm to the old caravan site on Mugiemoss Road.

Little remains of some of the caravans. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Three appliances were deployed to the scene and the fires were extinguished by just after 7pm.

“The last appliance left the area at 8.20pm.”

Pools of water lie where fire crews extinguished the fire. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Persley Caravan Park was once a popular site but closed some years ago.

A number of the caravans were already in a state of serious disrepair. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Many of the caravans have been targeted in the past, with windows smashed and graffiti painted on a number of the units.

