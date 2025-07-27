Former Aberdeenshire councillor arrested after ‘peaceful chalk protest’ at Trump International Golf Course

A former Aberdeenshire councillor has been arrested after a chalk protest at Trump International Golf Links.

Debra Storr was arrested in relation to abusive comments were allegedly made towards a police officer after writing a critical message about Donald Trump on the road near the Menie course.

President Trump is currently visiting the UK and is expected to meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney.

Ms Storr was arrested and charged, as well as being banned from entering the Menie estate until her court appearance on August 22.

The former councillor described the protest as peaceful and non-destructive.

Former councillor arrested for Trump protest

Ms Storr stated: “I chalked two short messages and was arrested by officers.

“I showed them the Janey Godley picture before they arrested me, as a tribute to JG, which I think she’d be amused by.

“She can’t protest herself any longer, but she certainly struck a chord.”

This refers to a photo of the late comedian Janey Godley at a previous anti-Trump demonstration.

Godley was remonstrating with a police officer while holding a large sign critical of the US president.

It went viral across many social media platforms.

Ms Storr said: “I’ll be talking to a criminal lawyer soon about these charges.

“I’m expecting their advice to be ‘what a pile of poo’.”

As a councillor, Ms Storr opposed Mr Trump on the construction of the multi-million pound Menie Estate.

She voted against the initial plans put forward in 2007.

But she did not seek re-election as a councillor for the Ellon and District ward in 2012, saying her new job as a planner for a renewable energy company created a conflict of interest.

Chalk protest sees former councillor arrested

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 65-year-old woman was arrested on Friday July 25 in connection with abusive behaviour.

“The woman has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.”

Protestors have been out in force across Scotland, following the President’s arrival.

Crowds gathered on Union Terrace in Aberdeen on Saturday, where they made their feelings known about Mr Trump and his UK visit.

As he played a round on his Turnberry course on Sunday morning, the president was greeted by a group of supporters who urged him “Don’t trust Starmer” and shouted “We love you Trump”.

