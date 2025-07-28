Man reported missing from Ardersier found safe and well Ronald Windle was last seen at around 2am on Sunday morning. By Jamie Sinclair July 28 2025, 9:56 am July 28 2025, 9:56 am Share Man reported missing from Ardersier found safe and well Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6815703/man-reported-missing-from-ardersier-in-inverness/ Copy Link 0 comment Rainbow Etchells has been traced. Image: DC Thomson. A man reported missing from Ardersier area near Inverness has been found. Ronald Windle, 54, was last seen at around 2am on Sunday, July 27, in the vicinity of Fort George. Police have confirmed Mr Windle has now been traced safe and well.
