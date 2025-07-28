From Banchory to Kemnay: Full list of dates and locations Inverurie brothers will visit in new Pizza Box food van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Banchory to Kemnay: Full list of dates and locations Inverurie brothers will visit in new Pizza Box food van

Rory and Craig Thomson have been the proud owners of the Pizza Box since 2021. 

By Michelle Henderson
Brothers Rory and Craig Thomson, owners of the Pizza Box Scotland, in front of their blue horse box holding a pizza
Brothers Rory and Craig Thomson, owners of the Pizza Box Scotland. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Two Inverurie brothers, best known for their delicious wood-fired pizzas, are expanding their horizons through the launch of a new food van.

Taking the form of a bright blue horse box, their food truck has become a popular haunt for locals.

Four years on, the brothers are getting behind the wheel to take Pizza Box on the open road.

Sporting its signature blue colour, their new food van is sure to stand out in the crowd.

Blue Pizza Box food van.
Pizza Box Scotland has unveiled a brand new mobile van, which will be delighting customers across the north-east this summer. Image: Pizza Box Scotland

Taking to social media to share the good news, the hospitality brothers said they “can’t wait” to give it a spin.

They wrote: “Over the past few months, we’ve been working on something a little different behind the scenes, and we’re finally ready to share it with you.

“We’ve added a new van to the PizzaBox team.

“It’s fully equipped and ready to fire out our pizzas across all our locations this summer, from our pop-ups to private and corporate events.

“We’re over the moon with how it’s turned out.”

Pizza Box have released details concerning their pop-up locations across the north-east. Image: Pizza Box Scotland.

Where can you find Pizza Box this summer?

The proud owners have put together a jam-packed schedule, covering a range of events and locations throughout the month of August.

The pair also host a range of pop-up locations, which are rotated each month.

Pizza Box can be found in the following locations:

  • Mintlaw Gala – Sunday, August 3 (11am to 5pm)
  • Kintore Bowling Club – Thursday, August 7 (5pm to 7pm)
  • Grampian Rally, Banchory – Friday, August 8 (11am to 2pm)
  • The Station Hotel Insh – Friday, August 8 (5pm to 7pm)
  • Portlethen Gala – Saturday, August 9 (Noon to 5pm)
  • Drumook Bowling Club – Sunday, August 10 (5pm to 7pm)
  • Ashdale Hall, Westhill – Thursday, August 14 (5pm to 7pm)
  • Balmedie Leisure Centre – Friday, August 15 (5pm to 7pm)
  • Crathes Vintage Rally – Saturday, August 16 (11am to 4.30pm)
The Inverurie brothers say they “can’t wait” for the launch of their new food van Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
  • Kinellar Community Centre – Thursday, August 21 (5pm to 7pm)
  • The Smiddy Bar, Daviot – Friday, August 22 (5pm to 7pm)
  • Co-op Funday, Kemnay – Saturday, August 24 (11am to 2pm)
  • Bourtree Hall, Portlethen – Sunday, August 24 (5pm to 7pm)
  • Meldrum Market, Town Centre – Wednesday, August 27 (3pm to 6pm)
  • Andersons of Inverurie – Thursday, August 28 (5pm to 7pm)
  • The Station Hotel, Insch – Friday, August 29 (5pm to 7pm)
  • Stathburn School Fayre – Saturday, August 30 (11am to 2pm)
  • Taste of Garioch, Inverurie – Saturday, August 31 (Noon to 5.30pm)

