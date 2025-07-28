From Banchory to Kemnay: Full list of dates and locations Inverurie brothers will visit in new Pizza Box food van

Two Inverurie brothers, best known for their delicious wood-fired pizzas, are expanding their horizons through the launch of a new food van.

Rory and Craig Thomson have been the proud owners of the Pizza Box since 2021.

Taking the form of a bright blue horse box, their food truck has become a popular haunt for locals.

Four years on, the brothers are getting behind the wheel to take Pizza Box on the open road.

Sporting its signature blue colour, their new food van is sure to stand out in the crowd.

Taking to social media to share the good news, the hospitality brothers said they “can’t wait” to give it a spin.

They wrote: “Over the past few months, we’ve been working on something a little different behind the scenes, and we’re finally ready to share it with you.

“We’ve added a new van to the PizzaBox team.

“It’s fully equipped and ready to fire out our pizzas across all our locations this summer, from our pop-ups to private and corporate events.

“We’re over the moon with how it’s turned out.”

Where can you find Pizza Box this summer?

The proud owners have put together a jam-packed schedule, covering a range of events and locations throughout the month of August.

The pair also host a range of pop-up locations, which are rotated each month.

Pizza Box can be found in the following locations:

Mintlaw Gala – Sunday, August 3 (11am to 5pm)

Kintore Bowling Club – Thursday, August 7 (5pm to 7pm)

Grampian Rally, Banchory – Friday, August 8 (11am to 2pm)

The Station Hotel Insh – Friday, August 8 (5pm to 7pm)

Portlethen Gala – Saturday, August 9 (Noon to 5pm)

Drumook Bowling Club – Sunday, August 10 (5pm to 7pm)

Ashdale Hall, Westhill – Thursday, August 14 (5pm to 7pm)

Balmedie Leisure Centre – Friday, August 15 (5pm to 7pm)

Crathes Vintage Rally – Saturday, August 16 (11am to 4.30pm)