Man in hospital as police probe attempted murder in Mastrick that left XL bully dead

Emergency services were called to Eric Hendrie Park after the attack.

By Ellie Milne & Jamie Sinclair
Police car and tent on Mastrick street
Police remain at the scene. Image: DC Thomson.

Detectives are investigating the attempted murder of a man in an Aberdeen park.

Emergency services were called to Eric Hendrie Park on Deveron Road at about 8.30pm on Sunday.

They had been made aware of a disturbance taking place, as well as a vehicle being within the park.

The man’s dog, an XL bully, also died during the incident.

The 51-year-old was seriously injured and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Medical staff have described his condition as serious but stable.

Police tape surrounding white car and grey tent
Parts of the street have been cordoned off by police. Image: DC Thomson.

Footage of what is understood to be the incident in question has been seen by the Press and Journal.

The footage shows two men fighting in the park.

In another video, several men appear to get involved in the incident along with a dog.

A Mini was also captured driving around the park in the direction of some of the men.

One of the men who appears on camera looks to be wearing a balaclava and holding a weapon.

Disturbance near Deveron Road being treated as attempted murder

Police have confirmed they are treating the incident as attempted murder.

Inquiries are ongoing in the area to trace everyone who was involved.

Officers remain in attendance in the area with several cordons in place, including around a grey tent on the ground.

Police have cordoned off the road. Image: DC Thomson.

Detective Sergeant Emma Low said: “Our investigation is at an early stage to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact officers through 101 quoting incident number 3236 of July 27.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”