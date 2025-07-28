Ambulance called to Oban Royal Mail delivery office after incident

A person has been taken to the hospital following an incident at the Royal Mail delivery office in Oban this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Albany Street on Monday morning, around 10am.

It is understood that a female patient was transported to Lorn and Islands Hospital around 10.45am.

Her condition is unknown.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call this morning to attend an incident on Albany Street, Oban.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, and one patient was transported to Lorn and Islands Hospital.”

The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

One shop worker, who did not want to be named, said she saw the ambulance arrive with flashing lights after 10am on Monday morning.

She said: “Some of the staff have been into the shop because they were not able to leave the depot while the ambulance was at the scene.”

Royal Mail has been contacted for comment.

