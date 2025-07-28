Protestors rally near Donald Trump’s Balmedie golf course with signs saying ‘make Aberdeenshire great again’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Protestors rally near Donald Trump’s Balmedie golf course with signs saying ‘make Aberdeenshire great again’

Many opponents of the US President's visit showed up with creative banners, chants and even Trump-themed toilet brushes.

By Ross Hempseed

Protestors marched in Balmedie, just a stone’s throw from Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course, to protest the US president’s visit.

Mr Trump is currently in Scotland on a four-day “private” trip, visiting his golf courses in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire.

He arrived in the north-east this evening, along with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The highly publicised trip is atypical for a sitting US president to make, but Mr Trump is here to open his latest golf course, Trump International Scotland, near Balmedie.

Protestors march through Balmedie. Image: DC Thomson.

The Macleod course is named after his Scottish mother and has been in the works for years.

However, Mr Trump’s visit to Aberdeenshire has been met with backlash and protests, along with heightened security in several places, including Lossiemouth and Balmedie.

Dozens of protestors marched from the White Horse Bar down to the border of the US President’s golf course.

‘Scots wants nothing to do with Trump’

Jenna Halpin, from Aberdeen, also attended a previous protest in the city at the weekend.

She said: “I am disgusted that this visit has been allowed to be honest.

“The fact that it’s costing so many millions of pounds for this man to go on a golf jolly is ridiculous.

Jenna Halpin and her daughter Scarlett. Image: DC Thomson.

“There is so much going on in the world. The fact is he and Starmer are sitting having lunch while children in Gaza starve.

“Everything about the man stinks, and we need to show him he is not welcome here.”

Jenna says people who have been quiet before are now speaking out.

Protestors brought an array of creative signs on their march, including inventing the term “MAGA” into “Make Aberdeenshire Great Again”.

Others included “Children starve, Trump plays golf” and “Food not bombs”.

Two protestors even brought Trump-themed toilet brushes with them.

Trump-themed toilet brushes. Image: DC Thomson.

Luca Quinn told the Press and Journal why he decided to come from Fife to protest.

He said: “I just wanted the opportunity to show that we Scots want nothing to do with Donald Trump.

“Having him in our country goes against everything I hold dear.

“The state of his country at the moment, he should really be there and not coming anywhere near ours.”

Many creative signs were brought to the protest. Image: DC Thomson.

Protestors march on Trump’s golf course

Luca added: “It’s infuriating the number of police officers here today.

“He should be footing the bill himself.”

Luca Quinn at the Anti-Trump protest. Image: DC Thomson.

Many of the protestors echoed those same thoughts that the money spent on policing and security could have been better spent.

One protester said: “Trump is the figurehead for a lot of the awful things going on in the world at the moment, and we should not be inviting him into our country.

A line of officers on the Balmedie sands. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“Security has been really over the top.

“Considering he’s only spending 24 hours at Balmedie, the beach has been shut for four days.

“It doesn’t seem proportionate.”

The latest demonstration comes after a large protest took place over the weekend in Aberdeen city centre.

A crowd gathered outside Union Terrace Gardens to voice their opposition to the visit, with key north-east representatives including MSP Maggie Chapman in attendance.

You can follow the latest updates on President Trump in our live blog.

