Roadworks will force six-day closure of busy Inverness roundabout

Drivers will face delays and diversions during the week-long project at Inshes.

By Michelle Henderson
Inshes Roundabout will be closed off to motorists for six nights next month. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A busy Inverness roundabout will close for six nights later this month to enable resurfacing works to be carried out.

The Inshes roundabout will be closed between 7pm and 6am each night, starting on Sunday August 17.

Drivers will be forced to find alternative routes during the project, which should be finished by Sunday August 24.

Highland Council bosses say the works are being carried out after the school holidays and at the tail end of the tourist season in an effort to minimise disruption.

Resurfacing works will be carried out at Inshes Roundabout and part of Sir Walter Scott Drive. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

What improvements are being made?

Works at Inshes will begin on Sunday August 17 with removal of the existing road surface around the city centre roundabout and on a short stretch of Culloden Road.

Manhole covers will also be adjusted.

Over the next three days, teams will then lay the new road surface around the roundabout and on the approaches to Culloden Road and Old Perth Road.

Resurfacing works will also be undertaken on Sir Walter Scott Drive, adjacent to the Carlton Bingo hall.

Motorists in Inverness can choose to by-pass the Inshes road closure by travelling along the A9, or through Milton of Leys and Drakies.

A council spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused, but trust that the works will provide long-term benefits for road users.”

Conversation