King Charles marks nuclear industry anniversaries in Caithness visit

Charles was in Scrabster, a short distance from John O Groats, to meet with key figures working in the nuclear sector.

By David Young, PA
King Charles in Thurso
King Charles III during a reception for Caithness Communities hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority at Scrabster Harbour in Thurso. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

The King has marked a series of anniversaries linked to the nuclear industry on a visit to Caithness.

Charles was in Scrabster, near John O Groats, to meet with key figures working in the nuclear sector.

His Royal Highness has a long-standing affection with the Caithness area and is a regular summer visitor to the nearby Castle of Mey.

The visit to Scrabster harbour was hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dounreay nuclear site.

Established in 1955, Dounreay was a leading research centre for scientists and engineers.

They experimented with plutonium, uranium and other metals to generate electricity using advanced types of nuclear reactor.

King Charles III arrives for a reception for Caithness Communities hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority at Scrabster Harbour in Thurso
King Charles III arrives for a reception for Caithness Communities hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority at Scrabster Harbour in Thurso. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

That research work ended in the 1990s and the site is now Scotland’s largest nuclear clean-up, waste management and demolition project.

The aim is to leave the land housing the redundant research facilities safe for future generations.

The royal event on Monday also marked 50 years since the formation of the Pacific Nuclear Transport Limited (PNTL) company.

It has been involved in the transportation of nuclear materials between Europe and Japan for five decades.

King Charles visits Caithness

A lone piper played as Charles arrived at the pier side on Monday morning to meet crew members of the Pacific Heron, a second-generation purpose-built nuclear transport vessel.

He also unveiled a plaque on the Jubilee Pier to commemorate the PNTL’s 50th year of operations.

The third anniversary being recognised at the event was 20 years since the establishment of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA).

King shaking a woman's hand over a barrier
King Charles, wearing a Royal Stewart variant tartan kilt, meets members of the public in Scarbster. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

In April 2005, the NDA took over the ownership of the Dounreay nuclear facility from the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA).

Jonathan Power-Higgins, the director of nuclear and assurance for the NDA’s Nuclear Transport Solutions (NTS), said it was significant day for the nuclear industry across the UK.

“It is mammoth to have His Royal Highness coming here,” he said.

“And that’s a testament to the industry’s importance.”

‘A great pleasure’

After unveiling the plaque on Jubilee Pier, the King attended a reception in the nearby Fish Market Hall.

There he met more people involved in the area’s nuclear industry and also local community members.

King meeting RBLI volunteers wearing yellow jackets
King Charles meeting members of the RNLI ahead of the reception. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

At the end of the reception, Charles unveiled another plaque – this one commemorating the 70 years of the Dounreay site.

“Happy 70th birthday everybody,” the King said after the ceremonial unveiling.

“A great pleasure to see you all.”

During his visit, Charles also met local sea cadets and Royal National Lifeboat Institution volunteers from the area.

He took the opportunity to present a long service medal to the daughter of William “Wing” Munro, who volunteered with the RNLI in Scrabster for 55 years.

His daughter, Dee Munro, said it was something the family would “always remember”.

