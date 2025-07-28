Police confirm missing Thurso man has been traced

Police have confirmed that a man reported missing in the Highlands has been traced.

Jamie McGeachie, who is also known as Jamie Rosie, had last been seen at about 4am on Monday in the Laurie Terrace area,

Officers have confirmed that Jamie has been found and thanked the public for their assistance.

A statement from Police Scotland reads: “Jamie McGeachie, also known as Jamie Rosie, who was reported missing from Thurso, has been traced.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”