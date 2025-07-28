Flash floods tear up busy Aberdeen road and force its closure

A major road in the Danestone area of Aberdeen has been forced to close after it was torn up by heavy rain.

Laurel Drive, near the Tesco Express, is shut to traffic at its junctions with Fairview Brae and Fairview Street.

The road lifted yesterday after heavy downpours across the region resulted in flash flooding.

On Monday, the damage was there for all to see.

Parts of the busy route had crumbled, with one side of the road particularly badly affected.

As well as this, part of the kerb near the pavement had been damaged.

A number of blocked drains – filled with debris – could also be seen along the road.

Despite the road closure and diversions being put in place, no workers visible were at the scene in Danestone on Monday afternoon.

A local resident walking by told The P&J it was a “disaster waiting to happen” and that the drains are often “full and overflowing”.

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “We attended the location on Sunday July 27 and found that a flash flood had overwhelmed the surface water sewer.

“That caused the sewer to surcharge and some damage to the road surface.

“Heavy downfalls of rain can overwhelm urban drainage systems, including our sewer network.

“Given the complex nature of flooding across Scotland, a partnership approach is vital to reduce the risk and mitigate the impact.”

Scottish Water to ‘carry out further investigations in the area’

The spokesperson added: “We continue to support customers and partners in reacting to flooding when it occurs.

“We will carry out further investigations in the area and thank residents and road users for their patience while this work takes place.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council added: “The road is closed due to flooding.

“Aberdeen City Council provided signage but it’s a Scottish Water closure.”