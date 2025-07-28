Flash floods tear up busy Aberdeen road and force its closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flash floods tear up busy Aberdeen road and force its closure

Significant work will be needed to repair the road and kerbs.

By Chris Cromar
Laurel Drive damaged road.
Part of Laurel Drive was damaged as a result of heavy rain. Image: DC Thomson.

A major road in the Danestone area of Aberdeen has been forced to close after it was torn up by heavy rain.

Laurel Drive, near the Tesco Express, is shut to traffic at its junctions with Fairview Brae and Fairview Street.

The road lifted yesterday after heavy downpours across the region resulted in flash flooding.

On Monday, the damage was there for all to see.

Parts of the busy route had crumbled, with one side of the road particularly badly affected.

Laurel Drive damaged road.
The road was damaged by flash floods. Image: DC Thomson.

As well as this, part of the kerb near the pavement had been damaged.

A number of blocked drains – filled with debris – could also be seen along the road.

Despite the road closure and diversions being put in place, no workers visible were at the scene in Danestone on Monday afternoon.

A local resident walking by told The P&J it was a “disaster waiting to happen” and that the drains are often “full and overflowing”.

A drain blocked with fallen leaves and other debris.
The drain was blocked by debris. Image: DC Thomson.

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “We attended the location on Sunday July 27 and found that a flash flood had overwhelmed the surface water sewer.

“That caused the sewer to surcharge and some damage to the road surface.

“Heavy downfalls of rain can overwhelm urban drainage systems, including our sewer network.

“Given the complex nature of flooding across Scotland, a partnership approach is vital to reduce the risk and mitigate the impact.”

Scottish Water to ‘carry out further investigations in the area’

The spokesperson added: “We continue to support customers and partners in reacting to flooding when it occurs.

“We will carry out further investigations in the area and thank residents and road users for their patience while this work takes place.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council added: “The road is closed due to flooding.

“Aberdeen City Council provided signage but it’s a Scottish Water closure.”

