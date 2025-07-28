Military helicopters to fly over Aberdeenshire as part of training exercise

Aberdeenshire helicopter enthusiasts may see a number of military aircraft flying over the region this week.

An exercise conducted by the Ministry of Defence will take place over Aberdeenshire tomorrow and on Wednesday.

The MOD say there will be “large” helicopters carrying out training in the “wider areas” of Balmoral in the Royal Deeside area.

As well as this, they will also be flying over the Kirriemuir area in Angus and the Scottish Borders.

Last month, the Royal Navy conducted exercises involving helicopters in the Highlands.

Kinloss Barracks in Moray was used as a base for Royal Navy training, with sightings reported over many communities, including Helmsdale and Muir of Ord.

Merlin helicopters flew between Lossiemouth and Tain Air Weapons Range each evening.

Other military exercises have occurred across the north in recent months, including the hosting of the Belgian military at Kinloss Barracks in May.

Some US Air Force helicopters, including Chinooks, are currently in the region as a result of President Donald Trump’s visit.