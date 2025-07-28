Two dead after three-vehicle crash on A96 near Forres

Two women have died and a teenage girl has been injured following a crash on the A96 near Forres in Moray.

The incident – involving two cars and an HGV – happened on Monday at around 3.05pm on the Inverness to Aberdeen road.

It happened at the busy road’s junction at Kinloss Road, Forres.

Two women, aged 48 and 56, who were travelling in a black Vauxhall Mokka died at the scene.

A 15-year-old passenger in the same car was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she is being treated for her injuries.

The driver of the HGV and occupants of the Volkswagen Golf were physically uninjured.

The A96 at Forres has now reopened.

Police appealing for information

Sergeant Lesley Morrison, from Police Scotland‘s Road Policing in Elgin, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this tragic crash or anyone who has dashcam footage of it.”

Anyone with information should contact Elgin’s Road Policing via 101, quoting incident number 2003 of Monday, July 28.