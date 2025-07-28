Two dead after three-vehicle crash on A96 near Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Two dead after three-vehicle crash on A96 near Forres

A 15-year-old passenger was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

By Chris Cromar
A96 crash.
The incident happened on the A96 near Forres. Image: Jasperimage.

Two women have died and a teenage girl has been injured following a crash on the A96 near Forres in Moray.

The incident – involving two cars and an HGV – happened on Monday at around 3.05pm on the Inverness to Aberdeen road.

It happened at the busy road’s junction at Kinloss Road, Forres.

Road closure signs and police cones at the site of the A96 crash.
The road was closed as a result. Image: Jasperimage.

Two women, aged 48 and 56, who were travelling in a black Vauxhall Mokka died at the scene.

A 15-year-old passenger in the same car was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she is being treated for her injuries.

The driver of the HGV and occupants of the Volkswagen Golf were physically uninjured.

The A96 at Forres has now reopened.

Police appealing for information

Sergeant Lesley Morrison, from Police Scotland‘s Road Policing in Elgin, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this tragic crash or anyone who has dashcam footage of it.”

Anyone with information should contact Elgin’s Road Policing via 101, quoting incident number 2003 of Monday, July 28.

Conversation