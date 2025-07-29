First look as new Inverness hardware store opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look as new Inverness hardware store opens

German company Wurth has launched in the Highland capital.

By Michelle Henderson
Wurth store in Inverness
Wurth has opened a new store on Longman Road in Inverness. Image: What's Happening Inverness.

A retailer has opened its first store in Inverness, marking a new presence in the Highlands.

German hardware company Wurth has opened an outlet on the city’s Longman Road.

It replaces the former American Golf Store.

The shop is the firm’s first offering outside the central belt, and one of only three in Scotland.

Sharing the news on the Wurth UK Facebook page, officials said they were “thrilled” to mark the opening of their Inverness store.

Aisles filled with goods inside the Wurth store
The hardware store marks the firm’s first offering outside the central belt. Image: What’s Happening Inverness.
Aisle of Wurth store showing bottled products.
The store offers range of products to suit all needs. Image: What’s Happening Inverness.

Wurth ‘thrilled’ with new Inverness store

Inverness shoppers have wasted no time in combing the aisles of the hardware store.

Pictures taken of both the store’s interior and exterior show the transformation of the premises.

The shop’s branding takes pride of place above the main entrance, with the aisles beyond showcasing a range of produce to suit a range of needs.

Protective clothing on hangers and hi-vis vests in packets on shelves behind.
Protective clothing is among the line items being sold at the Inverness store. Image: What’s Happening Inverness.

Founded in the German town of Künzelsau, the global family business has established a strong presence worldwide, with shops in 80 countries.

Established by Adolf Würth in 1945 with just two employees, the Wurth Group has grown into a global empire with more than 87,000 workers on the payroll.

His son Prof. Dr. h. c. mult. Reinhold Würth, who is 90 years old, is the current chairman of the supervisory board.

