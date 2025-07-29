First look as new Inverness hardware store opens

A retailer has opened its first store in Inverness, marking a new presence in the Highlands.

German hardware company Wurth has opened an outlet on the city’s Longman Road.

It replaces the former American Golf Store.

The shop is the firm’s first offering outside the central belt, and one of only three in Scotland.

Sharing the news on the Wurth UK Facebook page, officials said they were “thrilled” to mark the opening of their Inverness store.

Wurth ‘thrilled’ with new Inverness store

Inverness shoppers have wasted no time in combing the aisles of the hardware store.

Pictures taken of both the store’s interior and exterior show the transformation of the premises.

The shop’s branding takes pride of place above the main entrance, with the aisles beyond showcasing a range of produce to suit a range of needs.

Founded in the German town of Künzelsau, the global family business has established a strong presence worldwide, with shops in 80 countries.

Established by Adolf Würth in 1945 with just two employees, the Wurth Group has grown into a global empire with more than 87,000 workers on the payroll.

His son Prof. Dr. h. c. mult. Reinhold Würth, who is 90 years old, is the current chairman of the supervisory board.