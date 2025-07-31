Gallery: Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival 2025 kicks off

Thousands turned out on the first day of the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival which took place in Belladrum Estate.

Festivalgoers arrived for the start of a three-day event featuring an incredible line-up of live music, drag, dance, cabaret, comedy, spoken word and wrestling, set against the backdrop of the beautiful Scottish Highlands.

The line-up for day one included Torridon, Kassidy, The Pigeon Detectives, Natasha Bedingfield and headliner Paul Heaton, with special guest singer Rianne Downey.

Local food vendors who were there for the full three days included Argyll, Seasonal Flavour, G & M Whyte, Piggie Smalls, and Miele’s Gelateria.

The festival certainly delivered, with festivalgoers singing and dancing to the live music, enjoying the various entertainment, soaking in the festival vibes and wrapped in the inclusive magic that Belladrum prides itself on.

P&J photographer Jason Hedges was there to capture all the action.