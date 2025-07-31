Gallery: Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival 2025 kicks off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival 2025 kicks off

The Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival drew crowds in their thousands for the first day of a festival full of live music, joy and inclusivity.

By Emma Grady, Jason Hedges, Heather Fowlie

Thousands turned out on the first day of the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival which took place in Belladrum Estate.

Festivalgoers arrived for the start of a three-day event featuring an incredible line-up of live music, drag, dance, cabaret, comedy, spoken word and wrestling, set against the backdrop of the beautiful Scottish Highlands.

The line-up for day one included Torridon, Kassidy, The Pigeon Detectives, Natasha Bedingfield and headliner Paul Heaton, with special guest singer Rianne Downey.

Local food vendors who were there for the full three days included Argyll, Seasonal Flavour, G & M Whyte, Piggie Smalls, and Miele’s Gelateria.

The festival certainly delivered, with festivalgoers singing and dancing to the live music, enjoying the various entertainment, soaking in the festival vibes and wrapped in the inclusive magic that Belladrum prides itself on.

P&J photographer Jason Hedges was there to capture all the action.

Four men in jeans and sweatshirts stand with their hands in their pockets, the one at the front making the Victory sign.
Headliners Pigeon Detectives take a break backstage to pose for the camera.
A lady in a white t-shirt and leopard print shorts wears sunglasses and poses in front of a sign that says Hippy Chicks.
Robyn Thomson, from Mosstodloch, is dressed for the sun.
A woman in a sombrero carries three pints in a carrier while her friend looks on, just outside the beer tent.
New arrivals get the beers in on the first day of Belladrum.
A man in plastic glasses with Belladrum 2025 written in white on them looks into the camera.
Marking Belladrum 2025 in style with a pair of shades.
Three festivalgoers in matching bucket hats stand in front of the Tartan Heart banner, with their fist in the air.
This trio are ready for fun at Belladrum.
A group of four youngsters are dressed to impress in lace and gold, with the gateway to the campsite behind them.
A glamorous group on the first day of Belladrum.
Two men in matching yellow t-shirts with the red Tennent's T on them and Torridon in smaller letters underneath.
From T in the Park to Torridon with this pair’s special t-shirts.
Man in striped poncho, rubber charity wristbands and star-shaped glasses stands in front of a rusted corrugated iron wall.
Charlie Rutherford from Aberdeenshire looks dressed for the occasion in his poncho and wristbands.
A red-haired woman wears a leopard-print Stetson, bag and leather jacket, skirt and long black boots.
Tanya Whyte from Perth brings the cowgirl vibe.
A woman with pink hair wears a green smock dress, pink cardigan with red hearts and handbag covered in stars.
Angi Banks from Dornoch is ready for fun.
A man in a yellow sweatshirt sits on hay bales in front of the Belladrum Tartan Heart festival banner.
Belladrum festival organiser Dougie Brown.
A young woman in shorts and pink shades uses a foot pump to put air into an airbed which is sitting out in the middle of a field with a small one-man tent behind.
A festivalgoer has her airbed blown up – now she only needs a tent.
Three young women in furry sleepwear enjoy a tin of beer at a picnic table near the tents.
Settling in for the night at Belladrum.
A youngsters in a bucket hat and sunglasses grins as she holds a box of chips and cheese.
Chips and cheese is the meal choice for this festivalgoer.
The crowd sits and stands to enjoy the music of Torridon on opening night.
Torridon take the stage on the opening night of the festival.
A man on a bike jumps high over the heads of the watching youngsters.
Team Extreme do a demonstration of bike tricks for impressed youngsters.
A cyclist jumps off the metal ramp set up in front of an impressed crowd.
Team Extreme perform for the crowds.
A young festivalgoer in her mum's arms is dressed in pink leggings, t-shirt and ear defenders with a t-shirt adorned with a colourful microphone.
A youngster and her mum are ready for fun on the first day of Belladrum.
A man on a bike turns upside down over a crowd of impressed watchers, with inflatable slides in the background.
Team Extreme take an upside down view of the action..
A man gets down on one knee to ask his partner to marry him, during Torridon's set on stage at Belladrum.
Torridon lead singer Kenny Smith looks on as Anthony Millson proposes to his partner Donna on Belladrum’s main stage.
Following an engagement proposal on stage, the musicians of Torridon and the crowd cheer as the couple share a kiss.
A proposal by Anthony Millson to Donna on the main stage.
The couple stand with their arms up as the crowd cheers after she said yes to the marriage proposal.
She said yes!
Two young women make their way to the campsite dragging a trailer with all they need for a weekend of camping.
First day of the crowd and campers.
A group relaxes in portable chairs after getting their tents up and campsite organised for the weekend.
Ready for action on the first night of Belladrum.
A group of two young men and two young women pose for the camera dressed in shorts/shades.
First day of the crowd and the campers are looking good.
A group of friends sit on folding chairs and enjoy a drink together.
Relaxing in an awning on the first day of Belladrum.
A group of young people gather under a canopy to drink and chat as the festival begins.
A group of friends get together for a chat in the festival campsite
A grassy hill covered in tents.
The campsite is on a hill overlooking the marquees where the main event takes place.
A large group of friends hold their hands and drinks in the air and smile for the camera.
High jinks as youngsters gather with friends for the first night of Belladrum.
A group of three festivalgoers smile at the camera.
Happy faces among the crowd as band Torridon takes the stage.
A huge crowd, with youngsters on parents' shoulders, gathers at the stage, the front row holding a saltire over the barrier.
A crowd of all ages gather at the stage to enjoy the first performances of the weekend.
The keyboard player of Torridon smiles at the crowd.
Torridon on stage.
A group of young lads smile at the camera from behind the barrier in front of the stage.
Crowds of young people get in the festival mood as Torridon takes the stage.
A group of young people smile at the camera from the front row of the crowd at Belladrum.
A group of young friends get in front of the crowd for the first night line-up of musicians.
A man with his face painted red and black smiles as he plays the guitar on stage.
Torridon on stage in full, glorious technicolor.
A frizzy black and white wig surrounds the face and sunglasses of this festivalgoer in the crowd.
A festivalgoer joins the fun with a black and white curly wig and sunglasses.
A group of women wearing dalmatian spot fur hats smile for the camera.
Crowds enjoying Natasha Beddingfield on the main stage.
A singer in a long, flowing white robe sings in front of a large crowd.
Natasha Beddingfield on the main stage.
A group of young women sit are raised up to stand head and shoulders above the rest of the crowd.
Some of the crowd get the best vantage point for the evening gig.
A crowd of hands and a woman watching the stage through her phone screen in front of a pink-lit stage.
Crowds sing, sway and film the Natasha Beddingfield performance.
A singer dressed in white and her band in black stand together and acknowledge the crowd.
Musicians are well rewarded for their efforts by the Belladrum crowd.
Natasha Bedingfield and her band take the stage backed by her name and hearts on a screen behind her.
Natasha Bedingfield and her band are warmly welcomed by a huge crowd of music lovers.
Lead singer of The Pigeon Detectives blows water into the air which he's taken from a plastic bottle in his hand..
Lead singer of The Pigeon Detectives band cools down with water during his stage set.
Singer of The Pigeon Detectives stands in a spotlight as droplets of water fall on him from above.
Water, water everywhere as The Pigeon Detectives take the stage.
Front man of The Pigeon Detectives band pours water from a plastic bottle over his head.
Quick cooldown for lead singer of The Pigeon Detectives.
A singer and guitarist perform together on stage.
The Pigeon Detectives enjoy their set on stage at Belladrum.
A singer at the microphone kicks his leg high in the air on stage with The Pigeon Detectives.
Kicking it to the crowd at Belladrum.
Band members are lit with deep purple spotlights during their performance.
The Pigeon Detectives are in deep purple at their Belladrum gig.

