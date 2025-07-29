Oban restaurant ‘bans children after 5pm’ under strict new dining rules

Oban’s much-loved Mandarin Thai Cuisine restaurant is reopening after a six-month break — but diners may do well to read the small print before booking.
The 20-seat boutique restaurant on John Street is now open on Friday and Saturday nights, with the possibility of Thursday openings from August.
Key new rules – dubbed “rules of survival” by owners – include a £25 minimum spend per person after 5pm.
In a post online, the owners explained: “The restaurant has just reopened after closing for six months.
“Underoccupied seats particularly make a 20-seat restaurant unviable.
“We need to make some changes for the peak dining times after 5pm.”
And to accommodate diners with a slightly smaller budget, a new early set menu is available for people dining before 5pm.
It includes bao buns, sharing platters and a green or red curry with a soft or alcoholic drink.
After 5pm, the restaurant’s “rules of survival” include a £100 minimum order for a table of four — even if fewer people turn up.
If one person shows for a booking for two, a minimum £50 order is expected.
Children are only permitted before 5pm – with exceptions for walk-ins, as long as the spending minimum is met.
Single diners are welcome between 4pm and 4.30pm with a £20 minimum spend.
These guests are encouraged to book a table online for two or walk in — but tables must be vacated by 5.30pm.
Other conditions include:
- Online booking is required and must be made by 6pm on the day
- Staff are not allowed to take bookings by phone
- Only two tables for four people and six tables for two are available, with three of the smaller tables in close proximity — making the space less suitable for those seeking privacy
- Customers are reminded that there are separate menus for dine-in and takeaway. The takeaway menu is cheaper and often offers a bigger portion size
