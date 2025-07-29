Oban restaurant ‘bans children after 5pm’ under strict new dining rules

Oban’s much-loved Mandarin Thai Cuisine restaurant is reopening after a six-month break — but diners may do well to read the small print before booking.

The 20-seat boutique restaurant on John Street is now open on Friday and Saturday nights, with the possibility of Thursday openings from August.

Key new rules – dubbed “rules of survival” by owners – include a £25 minimum spend per person after 5pm.

In a post online, the owners explained: “The restaurant has just reopened after closing for six months.

“Underoccupied seats particularly make a 20-seat restaurant unviable.

“We need to make some changes for the peak dining times after 5pm.”

A £25 minimum spend per person now applies after 5pm.

And to accommodate diners with a slightly smaller budget, a new early set menu is available for people dining before 5pm.

It includes bao buns, sharing platters and a green or red curry with a soft or alcoholic drink.

After 5pm, the restaurant’s “rules of survival” include a £100 minimum order for a table of four — even if fewer people turn up.

If one person shows for a booking for two, a minimum £50 order is expected.

Children are only permitted before 5pm – with exceptions for walk-ins, as long as the spending minimum is met.

Single diners are welcome between 4pm and 4.30pm with a £20 minimum spend.

These guests are encouraged to book a table online for two or walk in — but tables must be vacated by 5.30pm.

Other conditions include:

Online booking is required and must be made by 6pm on the day

Staff are not allowed to take bookings by phone

Only two tables for four people and six tables for two are available, with three of the smaller tables in close proximity — making the space less suitable for those seeking privacy

Customers are reminded that there are separate menus for dine-in and takeaway. The takeaway menu is cheaper and often offers a bigger portion size

