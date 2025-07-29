Oban restaurant ‘bans children after 5pm’ under strict new dining rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban restaurant ‘bans children after 5pm’ under strict new dining rules

Mandarin Thai Cuisine is reopening after a six-month break.

By Louise Glen
Oban Mandarin Thai Cuisine in Oban
Oban Mandarin Thai Cuisine restaurant is reopening after six months. Image: Facebook/ Mandarin Thai Cuisine.

Oban’s much-loved Mandarin Thai Cuisine restaurant is reopening after a six-month break — but diners may do well to read the small print before booking.

The 20-seat boutique restaurant on John Street is now open on Friday and Saturday nights, with the possibility of Thursday openings from August.

Key new rules – dubbed “rules of survival” by owners – include a £25 minimum spend per person after 5pm.

A plate of starters served up by Oban Mandarin Thai Cuisine
Food at the Mandarin Thai Cuisine in Oban is often described as ‘exceptional’. Image: Facebook/Mandarin Thai Cuisine.

In a post online, the owners explained: “The restaurant has just reopened after closing for six months.

“Underoccupied seats particularly make a 20-seat restaurant unviable.

“We need to make some changes for the peak dining times after 5pm.”

Oban Mandarin Thai Cuisine reopens with strict new dining rules

A £25 minimum spend per person now applies after 5pm.

And to accommodate diners with a slightly smaller budget, a new early set menu is available for people dining before 5pm.

It includes bao buns, sharing platters and a green or red curry with a soft or alcoholic drink.

After 5pm, the restaurant’s “rules of survival” include a £100 minimum order for a table of four — even if fewer people turn up.

If one person shows for a booking for two, a minimum £50 order is expected.

 

Children are only permitted before 5pm – with exceptions for walk-ins, as long as the spending minimum is met.

Single diners are welcome between 4pm and 4.30pm with a £20 minimum spend.

These guests are encouraged to book a table online for two or walk in — but tables must be vacated by 5.30pm.

Other conditions include:

  • Online booking is required and must be made by 6pm on the day
  • Staff are not allowed to take bookings by phone
  • Only two tables for four people and six tables for two are available, with three of the smaller tables in close proximity — making the space less suitable for those seeking privacy
  • Customers are reminded that there are separate menus for dine-in and takeaway. The takeaway menu is cheaper and often offers a bigger portion size

Conversation