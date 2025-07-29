Escape to the sun: Highland travel agents ‘blown away’ by demand for ‘exclusive’ Gran Canaria flights

Highland holidaymakers have their eyes set on the beaches of Gran Canaria thanks to the launch of new direct flights.

Inverness Airport will start offering the new route to the Spanish island in February next year.

The exclusive five-week programme is operated by Highland-based Murray Travel.

It will offer weekly flights to the popular holiday destination with Air Baltic.

And the flights are already proving to be a massive hit with locals, with bookings exceeding the expectations of the travel agents.

Scott and Sarah Murray, owners of the Highland firm, have been pleasantly surprised by their demand.

Highlanders excited for Gran Canaria flights

Speaking to Nairn Loves Local, they said: “We’ve been absolutely blown away by the response to our new direct flights from Inverness to Gran Canaria.

“The interest has been huge and bookings are already ahead of where we expected them to be at this stage.

“It is proof, if we ever needed it, that the Highlands are more than ready for some easy-access winter sun.

“As a locally owned business, it means the world to us to see such strong support from our community.

“And it’s not just a holiday destination.

“It is a milestone for us personally, and for what we’re building with our wee Highland business.”

The inaugural flight will take off from the city airport on February 17.

Flights will depart from Inverness every Tuesday until March 17.

Holiday packages can be found on the Mt Holidays site.