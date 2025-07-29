Escape to the sun: Highland travel agents ‘blown away’ by demand for ‘exclusive’ Gran Canaria flights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Escape to the sun: Highland travel agents ‘blown away’ by demand for ‘exclusive’ Gran Canaria flights

Holidaymakers will enjoy direct flights between Inverness Airport and the Spanish island for five weeks from February next year.

By Michelle Henderson
The main entrance to Inverness Airport.
Could Inverness Airport add new routes? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Highland holidaymakers have their eyes set on the beaches of Gran Canaria thanks to the launch of new direct flights.

Inverness Airport will start offering the new route to the Spanish island in February next year.

The exclusive five-week programme is operated by Highland-based Murray Travel.

It will offer weekly flights to the popular holiday destination with Air Baltic.

And the flights are already proving to be a massive hit with locals, with bookings exceeding the expectations of the travel agents.

Scott and Sarah Murray, owners of the Highland firm, have been pleasantly surprised by their demand.

View of Inverness Airport overlooking the runway.
Flights will depart from Inverness Airport every Tuesday between February 17 and March 17 next year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Highlanders excited for Gran Canaria flights

Speaking to Nairn Loves Local, they said: “We’ve been absolutely blown away by the response to our new direct flights from Inverness to Gran Canaria.

“The interest has been huge and bookings are already ahead of where we expected them to be at this stage.

“It is proof, if we ever needed it, that the Highlands are more than ready for some easy-access winter sun.

The stunning Amadores Beach on Gran Canaria, with palm trees and cactus in the foreground.
Highland holidaymakers are booking to head to Gran Canaria for some winter sun and stunning locations such as Amadores Beach. Image: Shutterstock.

“As a locally owned business, it means the world to us to see such strong support from our community.

“And it’s not just a holiday destination.

“It is a milestone for us personally, and for what we’re building with our wee Highland business.”

The inaugural flight will take off from the city airport on February 17.

Flights will depart from Inverness every Tuesday until March 17.

Holiday packages can be found on the Mt Holidays site.

Conversation