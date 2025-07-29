Body found in search for missing hillwalker in Glen Shiel

A man’s body has been found following an extensive search for a missing hillwalker in Glen Shiel.

The body was found in an area below a ridge of the Five Sisters of Kintail at around 4pm on Monday, July 28.

Police say the body has yet to be identified, but the family of Richard Dawson has been informed.

Mr Dawson, 61, was reported missing on Saturday, July 26, after he failed to return to his hotel from a planned hill walk to the Five Sisters of Kintail.

Body found in search for missing hillwalker Richard Dawson

Emergency services, including police and the Coastguard, were deployed to help search for Mr Dawson.

Police confirmed the body was located and recovered with the assistance of a Coastguard helicopter and Kintail Mountain Rescue Team.

There are no apparent suspicious circumstances, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides straight to your inbox.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat