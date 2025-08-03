Weekend court roll – Cam girl and crypto money mule in court

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Banff man punched female police officer while his naked pal was being cuffed in street

A Banff man has been fined after he punched a female police officer in the face while his naked pal was being arrested on the street in the middle of winter.

Banff Sheriff Court heard earlier last week that Callum Gregor got into a row with police constables when they tried to arrest his best pal – who was in the buff – after a night of drinking.

The fracas led to Gregor, 20, to make the decision to punch officer Donna Paterson on the face.

And he ended up being restrained alongside his naked friend.

Inverness hoax caller jailed

A man whose hoax calls prevented police and ambulance staff from responding to emergency calls has been jailed following a trial in Inverness.

Gareth Benbow made “numerous” calls to emergency services, prompting officers and paramedics to respond unnecessarily to his home.

When they arrived, the 45-year-old refused to be assessed, preventing them from attending other emergency calls.

Benbow also made repeated calls to non-emergency NHS numbers.

Dons yobs who challenged Rangers fans to fight outside pub handed year-long ban

Six Aberdeen football supporters have been banned from attending all Scottish football games for a year after they marched on a pub where Rangers fans were drinking and challenged them to fight.

Dons supporters Dylan Duncan, 23, Brandon Emslie, 23, Neale Ross, 36, Callum Seymour, 25, Brad Rogers, 22, and Ryan Combe, 21, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where they admitted conducting themselves in a disorderly manner on April 23 last year.

It was stated that prior to Aberdeen FC hosting Rangers at Pittodrie Stadium, the group had been in The Scotia Bar.

From there, a growing number of young men confronted Rangers supporters as they exited the Saltoun Arms, where they goaded them and challenged them to fight.

Woman who allowed child, 9, to drive car handed unpaid work

A woman who allowed a nine-year-old child to drive through a north-east village during a weather warning has been told to carry out unpaid work.

Sophie-Leigh Gemmell was sentenced at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where she had earlier lodged a guilty plea to culpable and reckless conduct.

The 32-year-old’s conviction came after she shared a video of the incident online and it went viral.

The clip showed Gemmell cheering on the child driver as she manoeuvred through Crimond on July 10 last year – the night of a yellow weather warning.

‘Cam girl’ and pal avoid prison after trying to extort £4,000 from man

A “cam girl” and her friend have avoided a prison sentence after they tried to extort £4,000 from a man to buy Christmas presents.

Brooke Olsen, 32, and Louise Graham, 29, appeared outside the man’s home and tried to kick the door down before hiding behind his bins at the back of his property in a sneaky attempt to get inside.

Olsen and Graham – who the court was told both worked as escorts – repeatedly demanded he stump up thousands of pounds in cash or they would send men round to collect.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that following this, the pair appeared outside his home in Torry after sending a chilling message that stated: “Get me my money”.

Fake baby fraudster told to prepare for jail as judge exposes his ‘pack of lies’

A fake-baby scammer who abused multiple Aberdeen women faces jail in England – as a judge was left shocked by his duplicity.

We reported in September how prolific conman Scott Fraser narrowly avoided a prison sentence after admitting to abducting his then-partner, Debbie McFarlane, in Aberdeen.

Fraser flew into a drunken rage and threatened Ms McFarlane with a knife.

He then held her prisoner in a bedroom for five hours – and scammed her out of £50,000.

Crypto money mule who had £290,000 in bank account was victim of criminal gang

A cryptocurrency money mule who was up to his eyes in drug debt has avoided prison after he allowed his bank account to be used to launder nearly £290,000.

Reeve Smart appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted being dragged into the dark world of drugs and money laundering.

The 23-year-old came to the attention of the police after a number of large deposits had been noted going into his account by his bank.

Smart – who left the north-east to begin a new life following this incident – was using cryptocurrency exchanges to receive the money from hundreds of sources.

Woman involved in Fraserburgh car crash had bottle of wine when police arrived

A Crimond woman who crashed her car while more than four times over the legal alcohol limit was found clutching an open bottle of wine when police arrived.

Emma Thompson appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court where she lodged a guilty plea to a single charge of driving while under the influence.

The court heard that she crashed her Peugeot 2008 near Fraserburgh’s cemetery in the early hours of July 5 this year and, when police attended, the 36-year-old was in possession of a bottle which was open and partly consumed.

She has now been banned from driving for 20 months.

Peterhead man who shoulder-barged female cyclist from bike fined for assault

A Peterhead man who knocked a woman to the ground from her bicycle as she passed him has been fined.

Robert Campbell appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday, where he admitted to a single charge of assault against a female bike rider.

The court heard that Campbell, 28, whose address was given as Gadle Braes, had attacked the woman near the town’s Morrisons supermarket on Queen Street on November 23 last year.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court the woman had cycled past Campbell who, in return, “intentionally shoulder barged” her, causing her to take a tumble.

Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox

Every day our reporters are sitting in courtrooms around the area and now you can get their stories sent directly to you, five days a week.

Click here to find out how

Prolific Inverness criminal jailed again after stripping shop of cigarettes

A prolific Inverness thief who has been in and out of prison for more than three decades cleaned out a shop of its entire stock of cigarettes and tobacco.

Jason Ryan spent more than two hours stripping the Inverness shop of items and stashed the loot from his late-night raid in a nearby alleyway.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told the 52-year-old career criminal – who served his first stint in custody as a teenager – was captured on CCTV smashing a glass door panel to the Greig Street Stores in Inverness in the early hours of December 14 last year.

Following the initial break-in, Ryan returned to the shop with a black bag to finish the job.

Peterhead domestic abuser who broke woman’s jaw jailed for 32 months

A vile domestic abuser who broke his girlfriend’s jaw in Peterhead has been sent to jail.

Lukasz Dalach only moved to the country in 2021, but when he lost his job he turned to drink and began taking his anger out on his partner.

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard how the woman would be prevented from accessing her own cash, was controlled and even beaten whenever Dalach, 41, hit the bottle.

Sentence had been deferred at the last calling of the case earlier this month so the court could serve the necessary paperwork to inform the Home Office that it thought Dalach, a Polish national, should be deported at the conclusion of his jail term.

Moray digger-driver faces job worries after roads ban

A digger-driver risks losing his job after being banned from the roads.

James Rennie, 65, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Tuesday where he admitted to refusing to comply with requests to give two samples of breath to police earlier this year.

The Newmill man, who was described as having been in his current role for “some number of years”, told cops: “I don’t see why I should”.

He has now been banned from getting behind the wheel for the next 12 months.

Woman ran screaming from hotel room after ‘down and out’ threatened to kill her

A woman ran screaming from an Inverness hotel room after a “down and out” she had invited in for a drink threatened to kill her.

Paul Erwin held his victim by the arm as he repeated the threat, but she managed to free herself and fled down a corridor, banging on doors as she went.

Guests at the hotel described hearing the distressed woman “screaming” before police were called by reception staff.

When officers arrived, Erwin shouted, swore and threatened violence towards them.

Elgin man in court after asking Costa baristas for heroin

An Elgin man has admitted to behaving in an aggressive manner in a coffee shop and demanding that workers get him both heroin and a taxi home.

Stephen Houston appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court, where he lodged his guilty plea to a single charge of behaving aggressively at the coffee chain’s Riverside Drive outlet.

He will face sentencing for his behaviour in August.

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall told the court that Houston had entered the shop at about 3pm on May 18 while he was arguing with another person on the opposite end of his phone.

Forres drink-driver reported to police by worried wife, court hears

A Forres man has been banned from the roads after his worried wife raised the alarm on his drink-driving.

Hotel worker Kenneth Carnell made the decision to leave the family home on the evening of June 15 this year after a disagreement with his partner.

But when she noticed him get into his car and drive off, and having seen him drink earlier in the day, she called the police.

Her action, which were praised by Carnell’s own solicitor, have led to her husband now serving a roads ban.

Boy, 16, stabbed Aberdeen taxi driver in row over unpaid fare

A 17-year-old boy has been branded a “significant” risk to the public after he stabbed an Aberdeen taxi driver.

The teenager – who was just 16 at the time of the offence and cannot be named due to his age – and another young male hailed a cab in Aberdeen city centre and asked to be taken to Inverurie.

However, when they arrived at their destination, the pair exited the taxi without paying and ran into a property on Stonefield Place.

The pair were pursued by the taxi driver, who continued to demand the fare, and an argument broke out.

Invergordon man caught with cocaine, cash and weapon

Police raided a man’s home after his drug habit “escalated” into dealing, a court has been told.

Officers acting on intelligence executed a warrant at Grant Sutherland’s address in Invergordon and found cocaine, cash and a baton.

His solicitor told the court Sutherland had been funding his own habit and selling to like-minded friends.

Sutherland appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted charges of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and possessing an offensive weapon.

Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox

Every day our reporters are sitting in courtrooms around the area and now you can get their stories sent directly to you, five days a week.

Click here to find out how

‘Dangerous’ Highland man used spy cameras to film rape of young girl

A Highland sex attacker who filmed himself raping a young girl has been jailed for 12 years.

Matthew James also rigged up hidden cameras to spy on the child during the grooming and abuse.

The sick 47-year-old later played down his crimes, claiming the youngster never said ‘no’ as he preyed on her.

A woman also suffered repeated physical and sexual violence at his hands.

Aberdeen disqualified driver banned for second time

A disqualified driver has been banned from the roads for a second time after being caught behind the wheel just months after his licence was first taken away.

Cory Ritchie, 26, a former Stoneywood Parkvale FC player, was banned from driving last year following a dangerous driving conviction in 2024.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Ritchie admitted driving whilst banned in Aberdeen on March 22.

The court heard police pulled over Ritchie, who was driving his partner’s blue Ford Focus, near King Street, because their system flagged that the car was only insured for a female driver.

Invergordon man spat in school mum’s face and jumped on her car bonnet

A mum who rushed to school after a distress call from her daughter, found herself the victim of an attack as she drove away, a court has heard.

Hugh Williamson spat in the woman’s face and jumped on her car, smashing the windscreen.

Williamson, 25, admitted charges of assault and malicious damage at Tain Sheriff Court.

At that hearing, Sheriff Neil Wilson was told about the incident, which took place on August 17 2021, on Academy Road in Invergordon.

Aberdeenshire gardener with ‘anger issues’ admits domestic abuse

A north-east gardener has been placed under supervision after admitting one charge of domestic abuse.

Robert Brown, 53, who runs a grass-cutting business in Aberdeenshire, admitted causing injury to his partner following an argument earlier this year.

Brown admitted pushing and pulling her to the body, and grabbing her neck -although only with one hand “accidentally”.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Brown and his victim had been in a long-term relationship when the offence took place earlier this year at an address in Portlethen.

Man jailed after he seriously injured child, 9, in ‘callous’ Aberdeen hit and run

An Aberdeen man has been jailed and branded “callous” after speeding off after seriously injuring a nine-year-old schoolboy in a hit-and-run crash.

Callum Grant, 32, claimed he suffered a “panic attack” after striking the youngster with his car and that was why he fled the scene.

He later abandoned the car and couldn’t be located by police for five hours.

Grant – who has previously been disqualified for driving while unfit through drink or drugs – has now been jailed for his cowardly actions.

Hotel worker’s violent assault on female co-worker caught on camera

A hotel worker violently assaulted a female colleague after the pair argued during a shift change, a court has heard.

James McDade punched the woman in the head and dragged her to the floor, pulling her around by her hair before kicking her.

The attack, which was caught on CCTV, left the woman cut and bruised.

McDade, 54, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court where he admitted a single charge of assaulting the woman at the Chieftain Hotel on Millburn Road in Inverness in May 23 of this year.

Want us to cover a court case?