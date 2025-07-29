News Gallery: The best pictures from Trump’s north-east visit as he opens new Aberdeenshire golf course From helicopter rides with Keir Starmer to the first tee shot - the Press and Journal has been there to capture key moments from the trip. President Donald Trump visits his Menie Golf Course to open The New Course. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Jamie Sinclair & AV Team July 29 2025, 8:35 pm July 29 2025, 8:35 pm Share Gallery: The best pictures from Trump’s north-east visit as he opens new Aberdeenshire golf course Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6817100/donald-trump-aberdeenshire-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment After opening his new Aberdeenshire golf course, Donald Trump has concluded his trip to the north-east. It was an eventful spell for Trump, who arrived in Lossiemouth after spending a few days at his Turnberry course in Ayrshire. The President was joined on the trip by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Ahead of their arrival, Chinooks could be seen across the Aberdeenshire skies. President Trump’s son Eric also joined the trip and enjoyed a round of golf with his father. Protesters gathered near Balmedie at the White Horse Inn to make it known they would not be welcoming Trump to the area. Some were decked out in costumes and displayed messages of criticism toward the President. Today, Trump cut the ribbon before taking the first tee shot at the New Course at Trump International. Here are all the best pictures from the President’s visit captured by our photographers. President Donald Trump accompanied by his entourage and Sir Kier Starmer arrived at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray aboard Air Force 1 before transferring to Marine 1 helicopter for the onward journey to his golf course at Balmedie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson The presidents helicopter flight was escorted by four Chinook helicopters which had flown in earlier from Aberdeen.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson The presidents plane. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson RAF Lossiemouth in Moray. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson The presidents helicopter flight was escorted by four Chinook helicopters which had flown in earlier from Aberdeen.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson President Donald Trump accompanied by his entourage and Sir Kier Starmer arrived at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson A United States Army Chinook comes into land behind MacLeod House. The arrival of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump accompanied by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Trump International Gold Links. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson A United States Army Chinook comes into land behind MacLeod House. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson United States Army chinooks depart MacLeod House. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Trump International staff watch the arrival of President Trump at MacLeod House. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson President Trump salutes a marine having just landed in Marine One at MacLeod House with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Marine One at MacLeod House. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Prime Minister Starmer and President Trump having just landed in Marine One at MacLeod House. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Trump at the entrance to MacLeod House. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson The new course which alongside the old course is labelled as The Greatest 36. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson President Donald Trump speaking at the ceremony to open the new course. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson President Donald Trump cutting the ribbon to open the New Course. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson President Donald Trump cutting the ribbon to open the New Course flanked by his children Donald Jr and Eric. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson President Donald Trump presenting a gift to Sarah Malone at the ceremony. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson President Donald Trump speaking at the ceremony. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Scotland First Minister John Swinney chatting with Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Scotland First Minister John Swinney. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson President Donald Trump at the ceremony with his children and grandchildren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Donald Jr and Eric Trump arriving. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson President Donald Trump after playing the first hole and teeing off at the ceremony. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Trump International President Donald Trump after playing the first hole and teeing off at the ceremony. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson President Donald Trump visits his Menie Golf Course to open The New Course. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson President Donald Trump after playing the first hole and teeing off at the ceremony. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson President Donald Trump visits his Menie Golf Course to open The New Course. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson President Donald Trump playing golf on hole 1 of the New Course. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson President Donald Trump visits his Menie Golf Course to open The New Course. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson President Donald Trump visits his Menie Golf Course. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson President Donald Trump arrived by Marine one helicopter at RAF Lossiemouth this afternoon. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson People waiting to see the President’s departure. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Chinook landing. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson President Donald Trump arrives at RAF Lossiemouth with his Grand Children to Airforce One and departed for the USA. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson President Donald Trump boarding his plane. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson President Donald Trump’s plane on the runway. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson Marine one helicopter at RAF Lossiemouth this afternoon. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson Getting ready to take off! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. A man waves an American and Scottish flag as the president departs Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
