Gallery: The best pictures from Trump’s north-east visit as he opens new Aberdeenshire golf course

From helicopter rides with Keir Starmer to the first tee shot - the Press and Journal has been there to capture key moments from the trip.

President Donald Trump visits his Menie Golf Course to open The New Course. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
President Donald Trump visits his Menie Golf Course to open The New Course. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Jamie Sinclair & AV Team

After opening his new Aberdeenshire golf course, Donald Trump has concluded his trip to the north-east.

It was an eventful spell for Trump, who arrived in Lossiemouth after spending a few days at his Turnberry course in Ayrshire.

The President was joined on the trip by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Ahead of their arrival, Chinooks could be seen across the Aberdeenshire skies.

President Trump’s son Eric also joined the trip and enjoyed a round of golf with his father.

Protesters gathered near Balmedie at the White Horse Inn to make it known they would not be welcoming Trump to the area.

Some were decked out in costumes and displayed messages of criticism toward the President.

Today, Trump cut the ribbon before taking the first tee shot at the New Course at Trump International.

Here are all the best pictures from the President’s visit captured by our photographers.

 

President Donald Trump accompanied by his entourage and Sir Kier Starmer arrived at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray aboard Air Force 1 before transferring to Marine 1 helicopter for the onward journey to his golf course at Balmedie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The presidents helicopter flight was escorted by four Chinook helicopters which had flown in earlier from Aberdeen.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The presidents plane. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
RAF Lossiemouth in Moray. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The presidents helicopter flight was escorted by four Chinook helicopters which had flown in earlier from Aberdeen.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
President Donald Trump accompanied by his entourage and Sir Kier Starmer arrived at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A United States Army Chinook comes into land behind MacLeod House.
The arrival of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump accompanied by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Trump International Gold Links. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A United States Army Chinook comes into land behind MacLeod House. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
United States Army chinooks depart MacLeod House. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Trump International staff watch the arrival of President Trump at MacLeod House. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
President Trump salutes a marine having just landed in Marine One at MacLeod House with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Marine One at MacLeod House. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Prime Minister Starmer and President Trump having just landed in Marine One at MacLeod House. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Trump at the entrance to MacLeod House. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The new course which alongside the old course is labelled as The Greatest 36. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
President Donald Trump speaking at the ceremony to open the new course. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
President Donald Trump cutting the ribbon to open the New Course. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
President Donald Trump cutting the ribbon to open the New Course flanked by his children Donald Jr and Eric. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
President Donald Trump presenting a gift to Sarah Malone at the ceremony. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
President Donald Trump speaking at the ceremony. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scotland First Minister John Swinney chatting with Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scotland First Minister John Swinney. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
President Donald Trump at the ceremony with his children and grandchildren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Donald Jr and Eric Trump arriving. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
President Donald Trump after playing the first hole and teeing off at the ceremony. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Trump International President Donald Trump after playing the first hole and teeing off at the ceremony. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
President Donald Trump visits his Menie Golf Course to open The New Course. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
President Donald Trump after playing the first hole and teeing off at the ceremony. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
President Donald Trump visits his Menie Golf Course to open The New Course. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
President Donald Trump playing golf on hole 1 of the New Course. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
President Donald Trump visits his Menie Golf Course to open The New Course. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
President Donald Trump visits his Menie Golf Course. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
President Donald Trump arrived by Marine one helicopter at RAF Lossiemouth this afternoon. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
People waiting to see the President’s departure. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Chinook landing. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
President Donald Trump arrives at RAF Lossiemouth with his Grand Children to Airforce One and departed for the USA. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
President Donald Trump boarding his plane. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
President Donald Trump’s plane on the runway. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Marine one helicopter at RAF Lossiemouth this afternoon. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Air Force One.
Getting ready to take off! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Air Force One.
A man waves an American and Scottish flag as the president departs Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Conversation