Gallery: The best pictures from Trump’s north-east visit as he opens new Aberdeenshire golf course

After opening his new Aberdeenshire golf course, Donald Trump has concluded his trip to the north-east.

It was an eventful spell for Trump, who arrived in Lossiemouth after spending a few days at his Turnberry course in Ayrshire.

The President was joined on the trip by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Ahead of their arrival, Chinooks could be seen across the Aberdeenshire skies.

President Trump’s son Eric also joined the trip and enjoyed a round of golf with his father.

Protesters gathered near Balmedie at the White Horse Inn to make it known they would not be welcoming Trump to the area.

Some were decked out in costumes and displayed messages of criticism toward the President.

Today, Trump cut the ribbon before taking the first tee shot at the New Course at Trump International.

Here are all the best pictures from the President’s visit captured by our photographers.