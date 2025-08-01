Gallery: Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival 2025 Day 2

Thousands turned out for Day Two of the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, which took place in Belladrum Estate.

Belladrum Festival continued with a vibrant and electric atmosphere, filled with families, regular festivalgoers and newcomers.

The lineup for the second day included acts Elles Bailey, Beluga Lagoon, Karine Polwart, Gok Wan DJ set, Skipinnish, CMAT and headliner Supergrass.

Beyond music, there was a fantastic lineup of stand-up comedy, featuring Sully O’Sullivan, John Gavin, Bella Humphries, Michael Legge, Jordan Ducharme and Gary Faulds across the festival’s comedy marquees.

Belladrum continues to deliver with standout live performances and diverse entertainment for all.

P&J photographer Jason Hedges was there to capture all the action.