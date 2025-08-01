Gallery: Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival 2025 Day 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Gallery: Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival 2025 Day 2

Day 2 of the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival brought a vibrant blend of dynamic live music and entertainment for all.

Second day of Belladrum 2025. Image: Jason Hedges
Second day of Belladrum 2025. Image: Jason Hedges
By Emma Grady, Jason Hedges, Heather Fowlie

Thousands turned out for Day Two of the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, which took place in Belladrum Estate.

Belladrum Festival continued with a vibrant and electric atmosphere, filled with families, regular festivalgoers and newcomers.

The lineup for the second day included acts Elles Bailey, Beluga Lagoon, Karine Polwart, Gok Wan DJ set, Skipinnish, CMAT and headliner Supergrass.

Beyond music, there was a fantastic lineup of stand-up comedy, featuring Sully O’Sullivan, John Gavin, Bella Humphries, Michael Legge, Jordan Ducharme and Gary Faulds across the festival’s comedy marquees.

Belladrum continues to deliver with standout live performances and diverse entertainment for all.

P&J photographer Jason Hedges was there to capture all the action.

A group of people sit on buckets outside a caravan painted with Oor Wullie's face and listen to a performance.
Festivalgoers gather to sit on upside-down tin buckets outside the Oor Wullie caravan.
A crowd of all ages with their hands in the air clapping.
A huge crowd gathers to listen to The Laurettes at Belladrum.
A group of all ages in the audience at Belladrum.
Sing, clap and enjoy the music.
Two women, one on fiddle and the other on guitar, play while a performers hangs upside down on a pole beside them.
The Laurettes on stage.
Two singers are flanked by a metal snake breathing fire and a woman balancing on a pole in a red leotard at the side of the stage.
Impressive scenes as The Laurettes take the stage.
Close-up of a little girl with glitter on her cheeks, sparkling pink sunglasses and a rainbow coloured lanyard round her neck with a whistle on the end which she is blowing.
A little girl has fun at The Laurettes set.
A man in a pink silk all in one suit, star-shaped sunglasses and a red fez, and his pal in a bucket hat with a shamrock on the front and a coat made out of bubble wrap.
Ready for all weathers are this pair, one in a pink silky shellsuit and fez, and the other in a bubble wrap coat.
Some young festivalgoers sing and smile at the stage during the performance.
Enjoying the fun in the mosh pit are this group of youngsters.
A fiddler in a dress with sequins all over it and a guitarist in a lacy jumpsuit perform on stage.
Dressed in lace and sequins, The Laurettes bring some glamour to the stage.
Two women in bodice tops, fur coats and hats look stylish at the Belladrum campsite.
A group of festivalgoers bring the style to Belladrum.
A guitarist with dark hair and red lips, kicks her leg on stage during her set.
The guitarist from The Laurettes gives it big kicks during her set.
A mix of men in striped trousers and Harlequin checks play a variety of jazz instruments including double bass and accordion.
The Magnificent Kevens Band perform in a corner of the showground.
Five men stand with their backs to the camera, wearing Hawaiian shirts and kilts on the campsite.
Festivalgoers show off their array of Hawaiian shirts and kilts.
Women and children wave to the camera from their seat on some hay bales.
Summer holiday fun for all the family at Belladrum.
A pair wearing stetsons stand by the bar with a pint of beer, while the smoke from a vape obscures the man's face.
Enjoying a drink at the saloon bar are this country western pair.
A couple in stetsons and shades enjoy a cool beer in the bar area.
Feeling the heat on the second day at Belladrum.
Performers in black and white striped jackets share the microphone on stage.
The musicians of Bad Actress share a moment on stage.
A singer in shirt/tie and dark suit with long curly hair and a headband is lit in pink and flanked by the band's drummer.
Bad Actress singer stops to enjoy the crowd in a quieter moment on stage.
A guitarist in a white striped shirt and baseball cap has long blonde hair and sings into the microphone.
Casey Lowery relishes his time in the spotlight at Belladrum.
A man in the crowd has his hands up and the musician's face is framed by them.
Musician Casey Lowry is welcomed to the stage by an enthusiastic crowd.
A violinist on the left is in spotlight while the singer in a short light green dress with belt gives an energetic performance on the right of the photo.
Cmat gives an energetic performance on the main stage.
A singer in short green wrap dress, red hair and sunglasses at the microphone with a man in a Stetson sitting at a piano keyboard behind her.
Cmat at the microphone on the main stage.
Three clown-like faces on the screen behind look down on the guitarist and drummer performing with Supergrass.
A striking image on screen looks down on Supergrass’s set.
Guitarist in dark suit and cap, performs in front of a cartoon face with open mouth and red tongue on a screen behind him.
Supergrass takes the stage as the headline act.
The crowd enjoys the show, while one festivalgoer flies the Palestine flag in high above their heads.
Joining the crowd for a great view of the stage at Belladrum.
A huge crowd in front of the stage, with a screen showing a face painted as a clown with red tongue coming from an open mouth.
Supergrass takes the stage as the headline act on Saturday evening.
A flag flies over the crowd, with the stage lit in blue.
A huge Palestinian flag is flown in the crowd.

Conversation