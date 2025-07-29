When Donald Trump visited his mum’s Lewis home ‘for 40 seconds’ – from someone who was there

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
When Donald Trump visited his mum’s Lewis home ‘for 40 seconds’ – from someone who was there

In 2008, Donald Trump visited his mother Mary Anne MacLeod's birthplace.

By Louise Glen
Donald Trump's only ever visit to The Western Isles
Donald Trump outside his mothers former home in Tong near Stornoway. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

In 2008, long before MAGA and the White House, Donald Trump made his only visit to the Western Isles.

A fleeting appearance in the crofting village of Tong drew cameras, raised eyebrows, and left islanders more bemused than starstruck.

Travelling with his sister, Maryanne Trump Barry — a retired US federal judge and fluent Gaelic speaker — Mr Trump came in search of their mother’s birthplace.

The modest family home they visited was where Mary Anne MacLeod was born in 1912.

Maryanne and Mr Trump with cousins (L-R) William Murray, Alasdair Murray, Calum Murray and his wife Chrissie outside the family home. The now US President has his fist raised in his now trademark pose. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Donald Trump and his sister Maryanne visit the family home in Tong close to Stornoway in Lewis in The Western Isles.
Maryanne jokes at the end of the press conference. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Donald and Maryanne spoke on several subjects, and Maryanne charmed islanders with her Gaelic. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Donald Trump in the Western Isles.
Mr Trump gave a press conference at Lews Castle: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Press and Journal photographer Sandy McCook was there to document the moment.

“His private jet, with TRUMP on the side, flew right over us,” he recalled.

“And he came with a security detail, which caught the local police completely off guard.”

Mr Trump met cousins Alasdair and Calum Murray, spent “about 40 seconds” inside the house, then held a press conference at the Old Sawmill at Lews Castle.

“It was surreal,” said Sandy.

“He said he’d been at a concert the night before with ‘his friend’ Elton John.

“When asked how he’d fund the still-to-be-completed Menie golf course during the looming crash, he said ‘When the banks run out of money, they come to me’.”

Flashback photos to Donald Trump’s visit to the Western Isles in 2008

Maryanne, meanwhile, downplayed any official role, telling reporters she was simply there for “moral support.”

She even answered a question in Gaelic, a gesture that won hearts on the island.

Mr Trump described the croft house as his mother’s “Scotch house” and left by mid-afternoon.

Back then, he was still a reality TV host and property mogul — known more for The Apprentice than politics.

Photograph by Sandy McCook,Inverness 9th June '08<br />Donald Trump and his sister Maryanne leave the family home in Tong close to Stornoway in Lewis.
Donald Trump and his sister Maryanne leave the family home in Tong in Lewis. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Photograph by Sandy McCook,Inverness 9th June '08<br />Donald Trump and his sister Maryanne visit the family home in Tong close to Stornoway in Alasdair Murray (left) and Calum Murray as Donald leaves the house.
Donald Trump and his sister Maryanne visited their mother’s former home in Tong, accompanied by cousins Alasdair Murray (left) and Calum Murray. The house, now owned by the Murray family, was where Trump was photographed as he stepped outside during the brief 2008 visit. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Photograph by Sandy McCook,Inverness 9th June '08<br />Donald Trump and his sister Maryanne visit the family home in Tong close to Stornoway in Lewis.<br /> Donald and Maryanne face the gathered media at a press conference.
Mr Trump and Maryanne face the gathered media. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Donald Trump and his sister Maryanne visit the family home at Tong on Lewis. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Photograph by Sandy McCook,Inverness 9th June '08Donald Trump and his sister Maryanne visit the family home in Tong close to Stornoway in Lewis. A family newspaper cutting of Marryan with her mother (Donalds mother also).
A family newspaper cutting of Maryanne with her mother Mary Anne Trump. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
After a visit lasting barely five minutes, Donald heads back to his car. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

But for Lewis, his whirlwind visit was a strange collision of island quiet and global celebrity.

“It was hard to believe it actually happened,” said Sandy.

“And just like that, he was gone.”

A moment in history — Hebridean style.

