Gallery: Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival 2025 ends on Day 3

Festivalgoers embraced the final day of Belladrum 2025, filled with powerful performances and unforgettable festival magic.

A couple dressed as Kiss and Betty Boop for movie dress-up day.
This couple joined in the action on movie dress-up day for the third day of Belladrum. Image: Jason Hedges
By Emma Grady, Jason Hedges, Heather Fowlie

Thousands turned out for Day 3 of the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival 2025, which took place in Belladrum Estate.

On the final day  of Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival 2025, festival-goers embraced the festival magic and revelled in the final day of live music and entertainment.

The line-up for day 3 included Peter Capaldi, Dreadzone, The Hoosiers, Gabrielle Aplin, Example, Tidelines, Tom Walker, and Belladrum’s grand finale headliner, Texas.

Beyond music, there was more stand-up comedy on the Saturday featuring Michael Legge, Sully O’Sullivan, Bella Humphries, John Gavin, and Jordan Ducharme. Meanwhile, participants embraced this year’s fancy dress competitions with the theme of movies.

Overall, the three days were a huge success, with hundreds of bands and entertainers performing across 12 stages and numerous pockets of the festival. There were also many romantic wedding ceremonies on the festival grounds.

This year’s chosen charity was Highland Action for Little Ones (HALO), for which Belladrum raised a huge sum of money.

P&J photographer Jason Hedges was there to capture all the action.

Four women stand in a box painted as the Titanic. One is playing a violin, two have ship's funnels on their heads and the two at the front are Jack and Rose recreating the famous pose at the prow of the ship with their arms out wide.
Bella Babes from Keith dressed as Titanic for the fancy dress movies theme.
The lead singer of Texas, Sharleen Spiteri, dressed in black t-shirt and black trousers, stands in front of a huge screen with a close-up image of herself on stage.
Sharleen Spiteri of Texas headlines on the main stage at Belladrum.
A close-up of singer Sharleen Spiteri, dressed in black and holding the microphone to her mouth.
Sharleen Spiteri wows the crowd with her set.
Singer in the band Texas, Sharleen Spiteri, looks emotional as she performs on stage.
The lead singer of Texas gives an emotional performance.
Actor Peter Capaldi, who was the star of Doctor Who a few years ago, plays guitar on stage at Belladrum. He's wearing a dark suit and lit in green and purple.
From Doctor Who to Belladrum – actor Peter Capaldi plays guitar on the Grassroots Stage.
The Hoosiers are dressed in white jeans and denim jackets, with black patterns on them. A man stands on stage playing the trumpet and the singer lies in front of him holding up the microphone. A guitarist in black painted jeans stands behind.
The Hoosiers throw themselves into their performance on the Garden Stage.
Performers dressed in white, one is playing the trumpet and the other holds up a microphone.
The Hoosiers are feeling the beat during their set.
Singer in white with black flowers painted on his jacket and jeans, crouches down and sings into his microphone.
The lead singer of The Hoosiers gives an energetic performance.
A crowd of all ages, smiling and dancing to the music.
The Belladrum crowd smile and sing along to The Hoosiers on the Garden Stage.
Two women smile while carrying drinks, with the crowd behind them.
Two revellers get the drinks in at Belladrum.
Two men, one in jeans and one in shorts, sit on hay bales and relax backstage.
Torridon relax backstage in the media area.
Actor Peter Capaldi in a black suit and white shirt, holds a microphone to his mouth and sings, lit in yellow and blue.
Actor Peter Capaldi wows the crowd on the Grassroots Stage.
Actor Peter Capaldi onstage with guitar, lit by green lights.
Actor Peter Capaldi as himself, on stage at Belladrum playing the guitar.
A group of adults and children dressed in red and white popcorn bags.
Dressing up time at Belladrum – Mercer, Baker and Core family dress as popcorn bags for the movie theme.
Woman with curly hair dresses as the Mad Hatter in top hat with 10/6 label, long red gloves and mustard jacket with blue stripes. She's carrying a huge pocket watch.
Time for tea says this festivalgoer dressed as the Mad Hatter for movie day.
Two bare-chested wrestlers dressed in tight leggings, are on the ropes of a boxing ring inside a tent and watched by a crowd of people.
Wrestling in the Venus Fly Trap.
A woman in shorts and a bra top stands on the ropes of a boxing ring ready to jump onto another woman standing in the ring.
Women wrestlers square up to each other in the ring.
A pair of fans wearing RUMAC t-shirts stand in a crowd in the sunshine ready for their favourite band to appear.
Fans gather to watch RUMAC on the Garden Stage.
An accordionist in kilt and white shirt sings into the microphone.
An accordionist takes the stage at Belladrum.
A pair of wrestlers in a blur and white circus-style tent are watched by a crowd of festivalgoers.
Wrestling draws the crowds in the Venus Fly Trap.
A group of teenagers dressed in t-shirts, hoodies and sunglasses gather for a group photo, with the campsite behind.
Youngsters at the festival enjoy a final day of sunshine.
A group of adults in yellow t-shirts and blue shorts or dungarees with yellow hats and round goggles are dressed as the Minions, from the movie.
The Kerr family and friends are dressed as the Minions for movie day.
A man stands with a square hat made of yellow lager cans, a yellow t-shirt with bubbles on it, sunglasses and a crowd behind him.
Keeping a cool head is this festival goers with a hat made out of lager cans.
A pair of festival goers in Hawaiian shirt, beach ball and surf board.
Everyone is going surfing for dressing up time at Belladrum.
A man and a woman dressed in a Titanic funnel tube - the man has captain hat and jacket on and the woman has long white gloves, a frilly dress and red hair in ringlets, and is carrying a fishing rod.
A pair from Artemis Productions dress up as Titanic funnels for the movie day.
A little boy dressed in red trousers and jacket, one white glove and black trilby hat with white band on it. He stands with his legs crossed at his feet and arms out, in a Michael Jackson pose.
Kaylen Mackie from Alness as Michael Jackson.
Two women are dressed as the Bearded Lady and PT Barnum in their costumes from The Greatest Showman.
Greatest Showman Shona Mackenzie and Helena Stewart from Muir of Ord.
A group of seven festivalgoers dress in characters from Shrek - including Shrek and Princess Fiona, Donkey, Puss in Boots and, of course, the Gingerbread Man.
Shrek – the Munro family from Dores and Glasgow stage a reunion after 15 years at T in the Park.
A couple are dressed as Kiss and Betty Boop - the man in a Kiss t-shirt, messy black hair and face paint, and the woman in a red dress and feather boa, wig and face paint.
As Kiss and Betty Boop, here are Fraserburgh couple William and Susan Tait.
A group of people in an assortment of costumes including Braveheart, Adams Family Values and Crocodile Dundee.
In night out at the movies costume are the Campbells and Macdonalds from Malaig and Ft William.
Two men and two women in costumes from Grease, Top Gun and An Officer And A Gentleman.
Festivalgoers as the Pink ladies from Grease and men as characters from Top Gun and An Officer and a Gentlemen.
A little girl dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, her dad as the Cowardly lion, sister as the Tin man and her mum as the Scarecrow.
The Wilson family from Glasgow are dressed as characters from the Wizard of Oz.

