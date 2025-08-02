Gallery: Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival 2025 ends on Day 3

Thousands turned out for Day 3 of the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival 2025, which took place in Belladrum Estate.

On the final day of Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival 2025, festival-goers embraced the festival magic and revelled in the final day of live music and entertainment.

The line-up for day 3 included Peter Capaldi, Dreadzone, The Hoosiers, Gabrielle Aplin, Example, Tidelines, Tom Walker, and Belladrum’s grand finale headliner, Texas.

Beyond music, there was more stand-up comedy on the Saturday featuring Michael Legge, Sully O’Sullivan, Bella Humphries, John Gavin, and Jordan Ducharme. Meanwhile, participants embraced this year’s fancy dress competitions with the theme of movies.

Overall, the three days were a huge success, with hundreds of bands and entertainers performing across 12 stages and numerous pockets of the festival. There were also many romantic wedding ceremonies on the festival grounds.

This year’s chosen charity was Highland Action for Little Ones (HALO), for which Belladrum raised a huge sum of money.

P&J photographer Jason Hedges was there to capture all the action.