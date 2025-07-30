999 services at risk as vandals force island’s emergency helipad out of action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
999 services at risk as vandals force island’s emergency helipad out of action

The Shetland site was unable to be used for at least two days following the incident.

By Chris Cromar
Coastguard helicopter at Clickimin Leisure Complex.
Coastguard helicopters could not land at the Lerwick helipad over the weekend. Image: Google Maps.

An emergency helipad on Shetland was out of action for at least two days as damage to landing lights meant Coastguard helicopters were unable to touch down.

Vandals targeted the important site at the Clickimin Leisure Complex, which is located on the outskirts of Lerwick.

As a result of the attack – which happened sometime between July 25 and 27 – the vital service had to be suspended.

The landing pad is used by both the Coastguard and ambulance service and is used to transport the injured to nearby Gilbert Bain Hospital.

Located between two grass pitches, it has been in use since March 2016.

Police are investigating.

Clickimin Leisure Centre, Lerwick.
The helipad is located next to Clickimin Leisure Centre in Lerwick.

Lerwick South councillor John Fraser said the damage was “disappointing” and he was “very sorry to hear what has happened”.

He added: “You wouldn’t expect it at all.

“I hope they manage to get to the bottom of whoever’s carried out this act and that it doesn’t happen again.”

Councillor Fraser also encouraged people to contact police with any information in an effort to help catch the culprits.

Councillor John Fraser.
Shetland councillor John Fraser said the vandalism was “disappointing”. Image: Shetland Islands Council.

‘Use of the site was suspended’ as a result of damage

A coastguard spokesman told The Press and Journal: “HM Coastguard was made aware of damage to a helicopter landing site at Clickimin, Lerwick.

“Use of the site was suspended, before being reopened on July 29.”

The spokesman added that HM Coastguard SAR (search and rescue) operations had, fortunately, not required to use the site during that period.

A police spokesperson added: “Officers are appealing for information following a report of vandalism to the helipad landing lights at the playing fields at Clickimin, Lerwick.

“The incident occurred sometime between Friday July 25 and Sunday July 27.

“If you have any information that could assist inquiries, including anyone with CCTV or Ring doorbell footage that may capture this area, please call police on 101 quoting incident number 1036 of July 29.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

