999 services at risk as vandals force island’s emergency helipad out of action

An emergency helipad on Shetland was out of action for at least two days as damage to landing lights meant Coastguard helicopters were unable to touch down.

Vandals targeted the important site at the Clickimin Leisure Complex, which is located on the outskirts of Lerwick.

As a result of the attack – which happened sometime between July 25 and 27 – the vital service had to be suspended.

The landing pad is used by both the Coastguard and ambulance service and is used to transport the injured to nearby Gilbert Bain Hospital.

Located between two grass pitches, it has been in use since March 2016.

Police are investigating.

Lerwick South councillor John Fraser said the damage was “disappointing” and he was “very sorry to hear what has happened”.

He added: “You wouldn’t expect it at all.

“I hope they manage to get to the bottom of whoever’s carried out this act and that it doesn’t happen again.”

Councillor Fraser also encouraged people to contact police with any information in an effort to help catch the culprits.

‘Use of the site was suspended’ as a result of damage

A coastguard spokesman told The Press and Journal: “HM Coastguard was made aware of damage to a helicopter landing site at Clickimin, Lerwick.

“Use of the site was suspended, before being reopened on July 29.”

The spokesman added that HM Coastguard SAR (search and rescue) operations had, fortunately, not required to use the site during that period.

A police spokesperson added: “Officers are appealing for information following a report of vandalism to the helipad landing lights at the playing fields at Clickimin, Lerwick.

“The incident occurred sometime between Friday July 25 and Sunday July 27.

“If you have any information that could assist inquiries, including anyone with CCTV or Ring doorbell footage that may capture this area, please call police on 101 quoting incident number 1036 of July 29.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.