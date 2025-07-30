Vegan Bay Baker Steven Buchan dies suddenly – leaving wife ‘absolutely broken’

Tributes have flooded in following the sudden and unexpected death of Steven Buchan, the much-loved founder of Vegan Bay Baker.

Dad of three Steve, 33, was a familiar and friendly face in the north-east food scene, known for his creativity, warmth and tireless dedication to his craft.

Alongside his wife Zoe, he launched one of Scotland’s earliest craft vegan bakeries in 2019 — a business that began in their own kitchen and grew into thriving shops in Aberdeen, Peterhead and Balmedie.

Steve Buchan was the Vegan Bay Baker

In an emotional post online, Zoe wrote: “I am deeply saddened to announce the sudden and unexpected death of my beautiful husband Steven.

“As you all know, Steve was the Vegan Bay Baker, following his death, our business has ceased trading.

“I ask you all to keep us in your thoughts as we go through this, myself, our children and his mum and dad. It’s pain I’ve never felt before, and I am broken.

“Steve leaves behind myself, and his three beautiful children Lilly, Phoebe and Paddy. I am asking for some privacy at this time, and for people to please respect that.

“I will share funeral details in due course.”

She continued: “I am absolutely broken, Steven was my entire world, we started this business together in our home and I know so many of you adored him.

“He really did bring so much light into our lives.

“We already miss him so much,” Zoe said.

“I love you so much Steve. 15 years we’ve been together, my soul mate, my best friend, my whole world.”

Steven and Zoe met as children in Balmedie — the village they returned to just last year to open what they called a “dream come true” shop.

From cinnamon buns to sourdough loaves, their bakes became known for their quality, care and heart.

Outpouring of love for the Vegan Bay Baker

Steven developed every recipe by hand, often through long nights of trial and error.

What began with sacks of flour in the hallway became a beloved bakery.

The business grew a loyal following far beyond the region.

News of his death has prompted an outpouring of love and grief, with customers, friends and fellow business owners remembering him as kind, endlessly passionate and a light in their lives.