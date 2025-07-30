Vegan Bay Baker Steven Buchan dies suddenly – leaving wife ‘absolutely broken’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vegan Bay Baker Steven Buchan dies suddenly – leaving wife ‘absolutely broken’

Zoe Buchan paid tribute to the 'beautiful' 33-year-old and announced their business will cease trading immediately.

By Louise Glen
Vegan Bay Baker Steven Buchan
Steven Buchan who has died aged 33. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Tributes have flooded in following the sudden and unexpected death of Steven Buchan, the much-loved founder of Vegan Bay Baker.

Dad of three Steve, 33, was a familiar and friendly face in the north-east food scene, known for his creativity, warmth and tireless dedication to his craft.

Alongside his wife Zoe, he launched one of Scotland’s earliest craft vegan bakeries in 2019 — a business that began in their own kitchen and grew into thriving shops in Aberdeen, Peterhead and Balmedie.

Steve Buchan was the Vegan Bay Baker

In an emotional post online, Zoe wrote: “I am deeply saddened to announce the sudden and unexpected death of my beautiful husband Steven.

“As you all know, Steve was the Vegan Bay Baker, following his death, our business has ceased trading.

“I ask you all to keep us in your thoughts as we go through this, myself, our children and his mum and dad. It’s pain I’ve never felt before, and I am broken.

“Steve leaves behind myself, and his three beautiful children Lilly, Phoebe and Paddy. I am asking for some privacy at this time, and for people to please respect that.

A young smiling couple look at the camera - the man has deadlocks and a beard and the woman has blonde hair in bouncing curls.
Steven and Zoe Buchan. Image: Supplied.

“I will share funeral details in due course.”

She continued: “I am absolutely broken, Steven was my entire world, we started this business together in our home and I know so many of you adored him.

“He really did bring so much light into our lives.

“We already miss him so much,” Zoe said.

“I love you so much Steve. 15 years we’ve been together, my soul mate, my best friend, my whole world.”

Steven and Zoe met as children in Balmedie — the village they returned to just last year to open what they called a “dream come true” shop.

From cinnamon buns to sourdough loaves, their bakes became known for their quality, care and heart.

Outpouring of love for the Vegan Bay Baker

Steven developed every recipe by hand, often through long nights of trial and error.

What began with sacks of flour in the hallway became a beloved bakery.

The business grew a loyal following far beyond the region.

News of his death has prompted an outpouring of love and grief, with customers, friends and fellow business owners remembering him as kind, endlessly passionate and a light in their lives.

