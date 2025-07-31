Fraserburgh mum pays tribute to much-loved son James Reynolds after fatal crash in Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh mum pays tribute to much-loved son James Reynolds after fatal crash in Australia

The 25-year-old was a Royal Marine for six years before moving to Australia. He lost his life in the crash at the weekend.

By Ellie Milne
James with his family
James, right, with his mum, Kerry, siblings Amy, Faith-Marie and William John, and family dog, Max. Image: Supplied by the Reynolds family.

The mum of Fraserburgh man James Reynolds has paid tribute to her much-loved son who has died while living in Australia.

The 25-year-old dedicated six years of his life to the Royal Marines and was “living life to the full” in his adopted home overseas with his partner, Katie.

The pair had been travelling from Perth to Exmouth on Sunday when they were involved in a crash which tragically took James’s life.

“I know everybody says their bairns are the best, but he really was one of a kind,” his mum Kerry Reynolds told The Press and Journal.

James Reynolds
James grew up in Fraserburgh. Image: Supplied by Reynolds family.

“He was the most genuine, kind-hearted guy you could ever meet, and he would do anything for anybody.

“James lived life to the full and was just very special.”

Fraserburgh born and raised

James Robert, born October 30, 1999, grew up in Fraserburgh where he attended St Andrews and Rosehearty primary schools.

He then moved up to Fraserburgh Academy and joined the Air Cadets in the town, which allowed him to explore a range of hobbies.

“James was such an active guy,” Kerry said.

Reynolds family photo
A young James with his mum and siblings. Image: Supplied by the Reynolds family.

“He did a lot of different sports through the cadets.

“He won medals for his cross country running and played football.

“There will be so many things people will remember him from.”

James’s first job during his school days was as a dog walker for a golden retriever named Ghillie.

“He used to go down from the academy and walk the dog every day for a bit of money,” Kerry shared.

James and William John Reynolds
James with his younger brother, William John. Image: Supplied by the Reynolds family.

“He was delighted doing it.”

James also loved working at both Findlay’s Fish Bar and Whitelink Seafoods as he continued his studies.

Achieving his dreams

From a young age, James was passionate about one day becoming a Royal Marine.

When he finished school, he started a year-long course at Fraserburgh College that helps prepare people for work in the services.

He put his all into the “gruelling” training programme and when he passed out he was handed his green beret by Prince Harry,

“I remember thinking ‘what a moment’,” his mum said. “It was such a huge honour.

James being handed green beret by Prince Harry
James being handed his green beret by Prince Harry. Image: Supplied by the Reynolds family.

“Achieving his dream of being a Marine was one of his proudest accomplishments.

“He did the most amazing things during that time.

“And he was very close to his Marine friends. He saw them as brothers.”

James decided to leave the Royal Marines after six years and ended up moving to Australia as a fly-in, fly-out worker in January 2024.

“He wanted to go for a year travelling and working to see what he thought,” Kerry said.

“His heart is always at home but he loves seeing new places.

James in uniform standing next to his mum, Kerry
James in his Royal Marines uniform with proud mum, Kerry. Image: Supplied by the Reynolds family.

“Any time he had off work he just travelled – he’s been to Thailand, Bali, Sydney.

“He just loved to go on road trips in his truck exploring all the places he wanted to see.”

James ‘lived life to the full’ in Australia

James fell in love with Australia and his partner, Katie Simpson, recently moved to join him there.

The couple were making plans for the future and hoped to return to Scotland together in a few years time.

“He’d found his person,” Kerry said.

James and Katie
James and his partner, Katie. Image: Supplied by the Reynolds family.

“They made each other so happy. They were so beautiful together and meant to be.

“It’s devastating this has all been taken away from them.”

The couple were heading to Coral Bay to go snorkelling on Sunday when they were involved in the crash.

James was forced to swerve in attempt to avoid another driver, who has since been charged, but the other car still collided with the driver’s side of his truck.

“He was taken to the nursing station in Coral Bay but he had internal bleeding and went into cardiac arrest,” Kerry said.

“Katie was with him the whole time, holding his hand. I’m so thankful he wasn’t there on his own.”

The ‘most amazing’ big brother

James and Amy Reynolds
James and his sister, Amy. Image: Supplied by the Reynolds family.

One of the most important roles in James’s life was being a big brother to his three siblings – Faith-Marie, 23, Amy, 19, and William John, 18.

“He was the most amazing brother,” Kerry said.

“His brother’s words were: ‘James was my hero’.

“Faith-Marie is only a couple of years younger and they had a really close relationship growing up.

“They had a lot of banter and just loved to go out together and have fun.

James and his sister, Faith-Marie
James and his sister, Faith-Marie, have always been close. Image: Supplied by the Reynolds family.

“Amy absolutely adored James – nobody in the world compared.

“Every time he came home, she glued herself to his side.

“And, his other best pal was our family dog Max, who he did so much with.

“I’m so grateful for all of them and the special memories we’ve made over the years.”

Conversation