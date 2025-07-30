Woman, 29, dies in one-car crash east of Invergordon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 29, dies in one-car crash east of Invergordon

Drivers stopped to try to help the female driver moments after the incident.

By Michelle Henderson
Police remained at the scene of the A9 crash for more than nine hours as an investigation was launched. Image: Jasperimage.
A 29-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle crash on the A9 near Delny.

The female driver of a white Kia Sportage was travelling on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road at about 2am on Wednesday when tragedy struck.

Police, firefighters and paramedics raced to the scene near Lower Tullich, between Tomich and Kildary.

Passing motorists also stopped to help the casualty in the moments after the crash.

Sadly, the driver could not be saved and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported there were no other injured parties.

The A9 was closed for more than nine hours as police launched an investigation into the crash.

The road reopened at 11.30am.

Two police officers carrying out crash investigation on the A9.
Crash investigators at the scene. Image: Jasperimage.

Crash investigators were seen working at the scene throughout the night – around four miles east of Invergordon – to establish the events leading up to the fatal crash.

Drivers asked to review dashcam footage

Police are appealing to motorists to check their dashcam footage to assist officers with their inquiries.

Sergeant Kate Finlayson, Dingwall Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this crash or has dashcam footage that could be helpful in our investigation.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to the motorists that stopped to help the woman.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101.

