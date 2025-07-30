Woman, 29, dies in one-car crash east of Invergordon

A 29-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle crash on the A9 near Delny.

The female driver of a white Kia Sportage was travelling on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road at about 2am on Wednesday when tragedy struck.

Police, firefighters and paramedics raced to the scene near Lower Tullich, between Tomich and Kildary.

Passing motorists also stopped to help the casualty in the moments after the crash.

Sadly, the driver could not be saved and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported there were no other injured parties.

The A9 was closed for more than nine hours as police launched an investigation into the crash.

The road reopened at 11.30am.

Crash investigators were seen working at the scene throughout the night – around four miles east of Invergordon – to establish the events leading up to the fatal crash.

Drivers asked to review dashcam footage

Police are appealing to motorists to check their dashcam footage to assist officers with their inquiries.

Sergeant Kate Finlayson, Dingwall Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this crash or has dashcam footage that could be helpful in our investigation.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to the motorists that stopped to help the woman.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101.