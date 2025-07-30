Golfers play on as crews tackle fire at Banchory Golf Course

Golfers played on at Banchory Golf Club, even as fire crews battled a blaze inside the club house.

Four fire appliances attended the scene, where a fire broke out at about 5.15pm this evening.

Golfers initially stopped to watch fire crews attend the blaze – but later decided their rounds of golf must go on.

Two of the appliances were from Banchory, with the other two from Aboyne and Stonehaven.

Banchory Golf Club manager Dean Vannet said: “The most important thing is that nobody is hurt.

“We can’t thank the fire crews enough for having such a prompt and professional response.

“They got here so quicky.

“Some of the players still went out for a round they had prebooked to play.”

He added: “We don’t know anything about what caused it at the moment.

“We are going to have to assess the damage over the next couple of days and see what happens.

Mr Vannet added that due to the “quick actions” of staff there were no injuries, with the fire breaking out where the buggies are stored.

He also confirmed that there was some damage to the clubhouse as a result of the fire, with it being closed tomorrow as a result.

Police have confirmed they attended the scene in Banchory to assist with traffic management.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they left the scene at 6.21pm.