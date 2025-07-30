Golfers play on as crews tackle fire at Banchory Golf Course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Golfers play on as crews tackle fire at Banchory Golf Course

Emergency services attended the blaze, with their "quick actions" praised by staff.

By Abbie Duncan
Golfers played on as firefighters attended the blaze at the clubhouse. Image: Supplied/Colin Wight
Golfers played on as firefighters attended the blaze at the clubhouse. Image: Supplied/Colin Wight

Golfers played on at Banchory Golf Club, even as fire crews battled a blaze inside the club house.

Four fire appliances attended the scene, where a fire broke out at about 5.15pm this evening.

Golfers initially stopped to watch fire crews attend the blaze – but later decided their rounds of golf must go on.

Two of the appliances were from Banchory, with the other two from Aboyne and Stonehaven.

Golfers initially stopped to watch the fire crews. Image: Supplied/Colin Wight

Banchory Golf Club manager Dean Vannet said: “The most important thing is that nobody is hurt.

“We can’t thank the fire crews enough for having such a prompt and professional response.

“They got here so quicky.

“Some of the players still went out for a round they had prebooked to play.”

He added: “We don’t know anything about what caused it at the moment.

“We are going to have to assess the damage over the next couple of days and see what happens.

The fire broke out at around 5.20pm today. Image: Supplied/Colin Wight

Mr Vannet added that due to the “quick actions” of staff there were no injuries, with the fire breaking out where the buggies are stored.

He also confirmed that there was some damage to the clubhouse as a result of the fire, with it being closed tomorrow as a result.

Police have confirmed they attended the scene in Banchory to assist with traffic management.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they left the scene at 6.21pm.

Conversation