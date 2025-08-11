VJ Day: Details of local commemorative services announced across the north-east for 80th anniversary

The soldiers who fought in the Far East during the Second World War are often called the Forgotten Army.

Even as Europe celebrated in May 1945, following the German surrender, thousands of Allied troops were still incarcerated in prison camps by their Japanese captors.

And it wasn’t until later that year, when two atomic bombs devastated the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, that VJ Day – Victory over Japan – was finally sealed on August 15.

None of the old warriors who survived in often hellish conditions are still with us, but they hailed from almost every community across the north of Scotland.

And the Gordon Highlanders Association will be holding commemorative services at the War Memorials in Keith and Huntly and a ceremony at The Gordon Highlanders statue in Aberdeen to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of hostilities.

It is hoped the families and friends of those whose ancestors sacrificed so much for their country will be present at one of these events.

Here are some of the key local services commemorating VJ Day on August 15.

KEITH, BANFFSHIRE

The ceremony will begin at 10.30am and the Lord Lieutenant for Banffshire, Andrew Simpson, will lay a wreath on behalf of the Banffshire Lieutenancy.

Gordon Highlander wreaths will also be laid in memory of 2nd Battalion Gordon Highlanders, 8th (City of Aberdeen) Battalion Gordon Highlanders which served as the 100th Anti-Tank Regiment, Royal Artillery and 9th (Donside) Battalion Gordon Highlanders which served as the 116th Regiment Royal Armoured Corps.

HUNTLY, ABERDEENSHIRE

The ceremony will begin at noon and the Lord Lieutenant for Aberdeenshire, Sandy Manson, will lay a wreath on behalf of the Aberdeenshire Lieutenancy.

Gordon Highlander wreaths will also be laid in memory of 2nd Battalion Gordon Highlanders, 8th (City of Aberdeen) Battalion Gordon Highlanders which served as the 100th Anti-Tank Regiment, Royal Artillery and the 9th (Donside) Battalion Gordon Highlanders which served as the 116th Regiment Royal Armoured Corps.

A further wreath will be laid on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council by the Provost of Aberdeenshire – Cllr Judy Whyte.

ABERDEEN

The Gordon Highlanders Association Drums & Pipes will play at the Castlegate from 10.15 and the ceremony will begin at 10.40am, during which the Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen, Cllr David Cameron, lays a wreath on behalf of the city.

Gordon Highlander wreaths will also be laid in memory of 2nd Battalion Gordon Highlanders, 8th (City of Aberdeen) Battalion Gordon Highlanders which served as the 100th Anti-Tank Regiment, Royal Artillery and the 9th (Donside) Battalion Gordon Highlanders which served as the 116th Regiment Royal Armoured Corps.

There will also be representatives from The Burma Star Association, The Royal British Legion, the Gurkha Association and the Burgesses of The Guild of the City of Aberdeen.

Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue, the chairman of the Gordon Highlanders Association, told the Press & Journal he wants to invite as many descendants as possible.

And not just from the ranks of his own cherished regiment. The courage and comradeship of the myriad men, who were held for years in appalling conditions, brought many of them closer together, regardless of age, class or background.

We welcome links to all regiments

He said: “I want to encourage maximum attendance by Gordon Highlander veterans and their families from Aberdeen City and across the counties of Moray, Banffshire, Aberdeenshire and Kincardineshire.

“While the services will be Gordon Highlander ‘focused’, we equally welcome veterans from other regiments and those who had fathers and grandfathers who fought in the war, along with veterans of the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Merchant Navy.

“All are most welcome to join any of these services, should they wish to do so.”

