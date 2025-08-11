VJ Day: Details of local commemorative services announced across the north-east for 80th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

VJ Day: Details of local commemorative services announced across the north-east for 80th anniversary

Thousands of Scottish soldiers were involved in the war in the Far East and many Gordon Highlanders never came home.

A flowerbed with VJ in red flowers on white background, with Gordon Highlanders and a piper standing along the back.
Commemorative services are being held to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. Pic: Jason Hedges.
By Neil Drysdale

The soldiers who fought in the Far East during the Second World War are often called the Forgotten Army.

Even as Europe celebrated in May 1945, following the German surrender, thousands of Allied troops were still incarcerated in prison camps by their Japanese captors.

And it wasn’t until later that year, when two atomic bombs devastated the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, that VJ Day – Victory over Japan – was finally sealed on August 15.

None of the old warriors who survived in often hellish conditions are still with us, but they hailed from almost every community across the north of Scotland.

And the Gordon Highlanders Association will be holding commemorative services at the War Memorials in Keith and Huntly and a ceremony at The Gordon Highlanders statue in Aberdeen to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of hostilities.

It is hoped the families and friends of those whose ancestors sacrificed so much for their country will be present at one of these events.

Here are some of the key local services commemorating VJ Day on August 15.

A Major in the uniform of the Gordon Highlanders reads at the Gordon Highlanders statue in Castlegate, Aberdeen.
Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue at the Gordon Highlanders memorial in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

KEITH, BANFFSHIRE

The ceremony will begin at 10.30am and the Lord Lieutenant for Banffshire, Andrew Simpson, will lay a wreath on behalf of the Banffshire Lieutenancy.

Gordon Highlander wreaths will also be laid in memory of 2nd Battalion Gordon Highlanders, 8th (City of Aberdeen) Battalion Gordon Highlanders which served as the 100th Anti-Tank Regiment, Royal Artillery and 9th (Donside) Battalion Gordon Highlanders which served as the 116th Regiment Royal Armoured Corps.

A photo from 1945 showing a crowd gathered for the VJ Day celebrations.
Crowds gathered in Aberdeen for VJ Day celebrations on August 15, 1945. Image: DC Thomson.

HUNTLY, ABERDEENSHIRE

The ceremony will begin at noon and the Lord Lieutenant for Aberdeenshire, Sandy Manson, will lay a wreath on behalf of the Aberdeenshire Lieutenancy.

Gordon Highlander wreaths will also be laid in memory of 2nd Battalion Gordon Highlanders, 8th (City of Aberdeen) Battalion Gordon Highlanders which served as the 100th Anti-Tank Regiment, Royal Artillery and the 9th (Donside) Battalion Gordon Highlanders which served as the 116th Regiment Royal Armoured Corps.

A further wreath will be laid on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council by the Provost of Aberdeenshire – Cllr Judy Whyte.

A man in Gordon Highlander uniform lays a wreath of poppies at the Gordon Highlanders statue in the Castlegate.
Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue MBE laid a wreath at the Castlegate in May. Pic: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

ABERDEEN

The Gordon Highlanders Association Drums & Pipes will play at the Castlegate from 10.15 and the ceremony will begin at 10.40am, during which the Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen, Cllr David Cameron, lays a wreath on behalf of the city.

Gordon Highlander wreaths will also be laid in memory of 2nd Battalion Gordon Highlanders, 8th (City of Aberdeen) Battalion Gordon Highlanders which served as the 100th Anti-Tank Regiment, Royal Artillery and the 9th (Donside) Battalion Gordon Highlanders which served as the 116th Regiment Royal Armoured Corps.

There will also be representatives from The Burma Star Association, The Royal British Legion, the Gurkha Association and the Burgesses of The Guild of the City of Aberdeen.

A map showing the prisoner of war camps the Gordon Highlanders were incarcerated in.
Many Gordon Highlanders were incarcerated for years in squalid and brutally run Japanese PoW camps.

Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue, the chairman of the Gordon Highlanders Association, told the Press & Journal he wants to invite as many descendants as possible.

And not just from the ranks of his own cherished regiment. The courage and comradeship of the myriad men, who were held for years in appalling conditions, brought many of them closer together, regardless of age, class or background.

We welcome links to all regiments

He said: “I want to encourage maximum attendance by Gordon Highlander veterans and their families from Aberdeen City and across the counties of Moray, Banffshire, Aberdeenshire and Kincardineshire.

A wooden cross with a poppy and name stuck into a piece of wood.
The 80th anniversary of VJ Day will be marked later this month with a series of commemorative events.

“While the services will be Gordon Highlander ‘focused’, we equally welcome veterans from other regiments and those who had fathers and grandfathers who fought in the war, along with veterans of the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Merchant Navy.

“All are most welcome to join any of these services, should they wish to do so.”

Read more:

VJ Day 80: From PoW camps to Nagasaki, the Aberdeenshire men who fought in Far East

 

Conversation