Passengers face delays and disruption at Aberdeen and Inverness airports due to UK air traffic control woes

Passengers are facing delays and disruption at Aberdeen and Inverness airports today due to a “technical issue” with the UK’s air traffic control network.

Although National Air Traffic Services (Nats) has said the situation has been “restored”, there could be a knock-on effect across the region’s two major airports.

According to their schedules for this evening, flights are back on track.

But a spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport told The Press and Journal: “We urge passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Highlands and Islands Airport Limited, which operates Inverness Airport, added: “We are aware of issues with National Air Traffic Services in the London area which may cause delays to scheduled flights.

“Passengers are advised to contact their airline for updates.”