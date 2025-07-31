Original 106 takes top spot as north-east’s number one radio station

Aberdeen’s Original 106 has overtaken Northsound 1 to become the north-east’s most listened to commercial station.

The Aberdeen-based radio station smashed records with its latest listener figures, pulling ahead of the other stations to become the region’s best-loved channel.

With a market-leading share, Original 106 has pulled ahead of both BBC Radio 2 and Northsound 1, marking a landmark moment for local radio.

The station’s flagship Original 106 Breakfast with Claire and Pete, is also now officially the undisputed number one breakfast show in the area.

Around 22 percent of radio listeners tune in each morning.

Original 106 also saw big increases in the 25-45 age demographic, with its overall market share rising from 13.7 percent to 16.9 percent.

Original sister station taking off

Meanwhile, Original 106 GOLD, a recently launched digital radio which plays nostalgic 60s, 70s and 80s classics, has also hit the ground running.

It has nearly 50,000 monthly listeners.

Across the country, the wider Original 106 network also now reaches more than 150,000 weekly listeners in Aberdeen, Tayside, Fife and beyond.

Robin Galloway, Group Head of Presentation at DC Thomson, said:

“These figures are nothing short of phenomenal.

“It proves there’s a huge appetite for bold, creative, locally made radio.

“Our team continues to punch well above its weight, delivering personality-led shows that truly connect with the communities we serve.

“To be number one at breakfast and market leader overall is testament to the hard work and passion that goes into every single show.”

Original 106 continues to challenge the national networks by putting local first, with live and entertaining programming made in Aberdeen and broadcast across Scotland on FM, DAB and smart speakers.

