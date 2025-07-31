Original 106 takes top spot as north-east’s number one radio station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Original 106 takes top spot as north-east’s number one radio station

The Aberdeen-based radio station has been smashing records and received its highest ever listening figures.

By Abbie Duncan
Breakfast with Claire and Pete is now officially the undisputed number one breakfast show in the area. Image: DCT Media
Aberdeen’s Original 106 has overtaken Northsound 1 to become the north-east’s most listened to commercial station.

The Aberdeen-based radio station smashed records with its latest listener figures, pulling ahead of the other stations to become the region’s best-loved channel.

With a market-leading share, Original 106 has pulled ahead of both BBC Radio 2 and Northsound 1, marking a landmark moment for local radio.

The station’s flagship Original 106 Breakfast with Claire and Pete, is also now officially the undisputed number one breakfast show in the area.

Around 22 percent of radio listeners tune in each morning.

Original 106 also saw big increases in the 25-45 age demographic, with its overall market share rising from 13.7 percent to 16.9 percent.

Original sister station taking off

Meanwhile, Original 106 GOLD, a recently launched digital radio which plays nostalgic 60s, 70s and 80s classics, has also hit the ground running.

It has nearly 50,000 monthly listeners.

Across the country, the wider Original 106 network also now reaches more than 150,000 weekly listeners in Aberdeen, Tayside, Fife and beyond.

Robin Galloway, Group Head of Presentation at DC Thomson, said:
“These figures are nothing short of phenomenal.

“It proves there’s a huge appetite for bold, creative, locally made radio.

“Our team continues to punch well above its weight, delivering personality-led shows that truly connect with the communities we serve.

“To be number one at breakfast and market leader overall is testament to the hard work and passion that goes into every single show.”

Original 106 continues to challenge the national networks by putting local first, with live and entertaining programming made in Aberdeen and broadcast across Scotland on FM, DAB and smart speakers.

