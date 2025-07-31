Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon swaps Manhattan for Skye boat trip

Actor Cynthia Nixon swapped city lights for sea spray on a recent escape to one of Scotland’s most remote beauty spots – the magical Loch Coruisk on the Isle of Skye.

Best known for her role as Miranda in Sex And The City and its sequel And Just Like That, she embarked on a rugged Highland adventure from the tiny coastal village of Elgol, tucked away at the tip of Skye.

Boarding a boat with family-run Misty Isles Boat Trips, Nixon journeyed across Loch Scavaig under brooding Cuillin peaks to reach the hidden loch, long celebrated in poetry and folklore.

Cynthia Nixon discovers Skye magic with Misty Isles Boat Trips

“We highly recommend this tour,” she said, beaming as she disembarked. “It was unforgettable.”

The highlight? A spirited welcome from the Misty Isles crew, who live and breathe the island’s lore and landscapes.

In true Highland fashion, the “matriarch” of the business, Anne MacKinnon, was not shy about giving firm direction.

“Put the pedal to the metal and get on board!” she told Nixon and her group, urging them to beat the looming weather. She wasn’t wrong – a squall rolled in just minutes later.

Anne’s grandson Seamus, who captained the boat that day, earned special praise.

“He was the best,” Nixon said. “A true Skye seafarer – calm, funny, and full of fascinating tales.”

Get your sandwiches from Cafe Elgol

Travellers are encouraged to come prepared, especially if they’re planning to explore the wild terrain around the loch on foot.

Nixon offered one practical tip: “Don’t forget to pack sandwiches from Cafe Elgol. You’ll be glad you did after that sea air!”

Loch Coruisk is famed for its otherworldly beauty, surrounded on all sides by jagged black cliffs and reachable only by boat or an all-day trek.

Nixon said it felt “like a place time forgot”, adding that she was grateful to the Misty Isles team for sharing such a special corner of Scotland.

Misty Isles Boat Trips has run excursions from Elgol for decades, offering visitors a glimpse of Skye’s wilder side.

The company remains proudly family-run, with local knowledge passed down through generations.

Owner Anne MacKinnon said: “We were delighted to welcome Cynthia and family on board as we are with all our visitors from all over the world.

“It is a pity that it wasn’t the best of days and they didn’t see the dolphins or whales that have been so prevalent this season but maybe next time?”

She continued: “We all love what we do. Nothing makes us happier than to hear from guests like Cynthia who have also been moved by the beauty of this place we are so lucky to call home.”

