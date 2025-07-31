Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon swaps Manhattan for Skye boat trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon swaps Manhattan for Skye boat trip

The And Just Like That.. actress visited Loch Coruisk with Misty Isles Boat Trips from Elgol – a family-run gem on the Isle of Skye.

By Louise Glen
Cynthia Nixon had fun on the Misty Isles boat heading to Loch Coruisk with Anne and Seamus MacKinnon. Image: Instagram.
Actor Cynthia Nixon swapped city lights for sea spray on a recent escape to one of Scotland’s most remote beauty spots – the magical Loch Coruisk on the Isle of Skye.

Best known for her role as Miranda in Sex And The City and its sequel And Just Like That, she embarked on a rugged Highland adventure from the tiny coastal village of Elgol, tucked away at the tip of Skye.

Cynthia Nixon wears a black padded jacket and brown hat and has a takeaway cup of coffee in her hand, as she holds a rope from the metal bar around the boat. There are lifebelts in the background and the sea is grey and misty.
Cynthia Nixon on a Misty Isles Boat Trip on the Isle of Skye. Image: Instagram.

Boarding a boat with family-run Misty Isles Boat Trips, Nixon journeyed across Loch Scavaig under brooding Cuillin peaks to reach the hidden loch, long celebrated in poetry and folklore.

Cynthia Nixon discovers Skye magic with Misty Isles Boat Trips

“We highly recommend this tour,” she said, beaming as she disembarked. “It was unforgettable.”

Cynthia Nixon with a black jacket, striped top and brown hat. She stands with the harbour in the background, holding a takeaway cup.
Cynthia Nixon of Sex and the City fame enjoyed a boat trip on Skye. Image: Instagram.

The highlight? A spirited welcome from the Misty Isles crew, who live and breathe the island’s lore and landscapes.

In true Highland fashion, the “matriarch” of the business, Anne MacKinnon, was not shy about giving firm direction.

“Put the pedal to the metal and get on board!” she told Nixon and her group, urging them to beat the looming weather. She wasn’t wrong – a squall rolled in just minutes later.

Anne’s grandson Seamus, who captained the boat that day, earned special praise.

“He was the best,” Nixon said. “A true Skye seafarer – calm, funny, and full of fascinating tales.”

Get your sandwiches from Cafe Elgol

Travellers are encouraged to come prepared, especially if they’re planning to explore the wild terrain around the loch on foot.

Nixon offered one practical tip: “Don’t forget to pack sandwiches from Cafe Elgol. You’ll be glad you did after that sea air!”

A red-haired man wearing a Guernsey sweater and black trousers, stands by the cabin of the boat. He is speaking and gesticulating with one hand.
Seumas MacKinnon captains Misty Isles Boat Trip from Elgol. Image: Instagram.

Loch Coruisk is famed for its otherworldly beauty, surrounded on all sides by jagged black cliffs and reachable only by boat or an all-day trek.

Nixon said it felt “like a place time forgot”, adding that she was grateful to the Misty Isles team for sharing such a special corner of Scotland.

Misty Isles Boat Trips has run excursions from Elgol for decades, offering visitors a glimpse of Skye’s wilder side.

The company remains proudly family-run, with local knowledge passed down through generations.

Owner Anne MacKinnon said: “We were delighted to welcome Cynthia and family on board as we are with all our visitors from all over the world.

“It is a pity that it wasn’t the best of days and they didn’t see the dolphins or whales that have been so prevalent this season but maybe next time?”

She continued: “We all love what we do. Nothing makes us happier than to hear from guests like Cynthia who have also been moved by the beauty of this place we are so lucky to call home.”

Conversation