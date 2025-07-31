Person traced after major search at Aberdeen Beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Person traced after major search at Aberdeen Beach

Emergency services searched the water after a person was reported missing.

By Louise Glen
Rescue crews use a floodlight at Aberdeen beach. The lights of a jack-up oil rig are in the distance.
A missing person was located after a search at Aberdeen Beach. Image: Stefan Kubis.

A person reported missing at Aberdeen Beach was traced and taken into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service following a multi-agency search operation.

Emergency services were called to the beach at around 9.30pm on Wednesday night after concerns were raised for the welfare of an individual in the area.

HM Coastguard confirmed it was asked to assist Police Scotland with the search.

Missing person located at Aberdeen Beach

A spokesperson said: “Coastguard were called to assist police with a missing person search on Aberdeen Beach.

“We were called at 9.30pm and worked with officers until midnight. The person was traced and taken into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Multiple teams were involved in the operation, which lasted several hours and extended along a section of the city’s coastline.

The incident concluded shortly before midnight.

The beach and surrounding areas, including Footdee and the Esplanade, are often busy in the evening during warmer months.

Locals reported seeing flashing lights from emergency vehicles in the area during the search.

Eye witness Stefan Kubiś said: “There was a large police presence plus a boat on the sea.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.55 pm on July 30 to attend an incident on Aberdeen Beach.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and one patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Conversation