Person traced after major search at Aberdeen Beach

A person reported missing at Aberdeen Beach was traced and taken into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service following a multi-agency search operation.

Emergency services were called to the beach at around 9.30pm on Wednesday night after concerns were raised for the welfare of an individual in the area.

HM Coastguard confirmed it was asked to assist Police Scotland with the search.

Missing person located at Aberdeen Beach

A spokesperson said: “Coastguard were called to assist police with a missing person search on Aberdeen Beach.

“We were called at 9.30pm and worked with officers until midnight. The person was traced and taken into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Multiple teams were involved in the operation, which lasted several hours and extended along a section of the city’s coastline.

The incident concluded shortly before midnight.

The beach and surrounding areas, including Footdee and the Esplanade, are often busy in the evening during warmer months.

Locals reported seeing flashing lights from emergency vehicles in the area during the search.

Eye witness Stefan Kubiś said: “There was a large police presence plus a boat on the sea.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.55 pm on July 30 to attend an incident on Aberdeen Beach.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and one patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”