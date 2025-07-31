From Inverness to Oban: How one of Highland capital’s top bars plans to launch on the West Coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

From Inverness to Oban: How one of Highland capital’s top bars plans to launch on the West Coast

MacGregor’s will bring bring craft beer, music and Highland hospitality to the Whisky Vaults in Oban after buying the hotel and bar.

By Louise Glen
A blonde woman and a grey-haired man holding a fiddle looking at the camera standing side-by-side in a pub.
MacGregor's co-owners Jo De Sylva and Bruce MacGregor. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Celebrated Scottish hospitality duo Bruce MacGregor and Jo De Sylva are the new owners of the Whisky Vaults in Oban.

The couple are best known for their award-winning MacGregor’s bar in Inverness – though musician Bruce is also a founding member of Blazin’ Fiddles.

And they say they are excited to bring their signature mix of craft beers, cocktails and live music to the coastal town.

Whisky Vaults Hotel in Oban will be run by MacGregor's of Inverness
Whisky Vaults in Oban. Image: Facebook.

The Whisky Vaults – once known as the Woodside Hotel or the Woody – is on Tweeddale Street, across the road from The Rockfield Centre.

Oban Whisky Vaults will be run by the team behind MacGregors in Inverness

Bruce and Jo plan to preserve the unique character of the Whisky Vaults while introducing their own Highland style to the venue.

And they’ll give its name just a little tweak, as it will now be known as MacGregor’s at The Whisky Vaults.

The previous owners, John and Helen MacLellan, along with their daughter, Maisie, thanked the town for seven years of support.

“We will miss each and every one of you,” they wrote.

“You helped make the Whisky Vaults what it is today.”

Bruce MacGregor is bringing MacGregors to the Whisky Vaults in Oban.
Bruce MacGregor and Jo De Sylva are making their mark in Oban. Image: Alberto Molina/ DC Thomson.

Bruce and Jo had been searching for a new location across Scotland before discovering the Oban hotel and bar.

He told The Press and Journal: “We had looked at a number of places and venues, and we had visited three or four.

“Then we had the opportunity to go to Oban and, as soon as Jo and I saw the place, we said ‘this is it’.”

He added: “It is all about whisky, craft beers and music for Oban.

“We have a lot of plans.

“The rooms are great, the bar will be brilliant for our special tasting and music evenings, and the space outside and in the Whisky Vaults bar will allow us to do so much.”

Bruce MacGregor is bringing blazin’ good music to Oban

Bruce, a well-known fiddle player and founding member of Blazin’ Fiddles, has strong ties to Oban.

“I have been to Oban loads of times – in fact, as a kid, I competed in the Mod in the town.

Whisky Vaults in Oban will become MacGregor's
Lots of great spaces for craic at The Whisky Vaults in Oban. Image: Facebook.

“One of the original members of Blazin’ Fiddles, Aidan O’Rourke, is from the Oban area.

“And the second ever Blazin’ Fiddles gig was in the old Bowling Alley in Oban, where the Premier Inn is now.”

As well as live music, the couple hopes to showcase the best of Scottish food and drink at the Whisky Vaults.

“We want to work with local food vendors and get our own kitchen up and running,” Bruce said.

“We want to bring the best of Scotland, and the local area, to Oban to welcome people from Oban and all over the world.

“It is going to be a lot of fun. We can’t wait to get started.”

