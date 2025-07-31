From Inverness to Oban: How one of Highland capital’s top bars plans to launch on the West Coast

Celebrated Scottish hospitality duo Bruce MacGregor and Jo De Sylva are the new owners of the Whisky Vaults in Oban.

The couple are best known for their award-winning MacGregor’s bar in Inverness – though musician Bruce is also a founding member of Blazin’ Fiddles.

And they say they are excited to bring their signature mix of craft beers, cocktails and live music to the coastal town.

The Whisky Vaults – once known as the Woodside Hotel or the Woody – is on Tweeddale Street, across the road from The Rockfield Centre.

Oban Whisky Vaults will be run by the team behind MacGregors in Inverness

Bruce and Jo plan to preserve the unique character of the Whisky Vaults while introducing their own Highland style to the venue.

And they’ll give its name just a little tweak, as it will now be known as MacGregor’s at The Whisky Vaults.

The previous owners, John and Helen MacLellan, along with their daughter, Maisie, thanked the town for seven years of support.

“We will miss each and every one of you,” they wrote.

“You helped make the Whisky Vaults what it is today.”

Bruce and Jo had been searching for a new location across Scotland before discovering the Oban hotel and bar.

He told The Press and Journal: “We had looked at a number of places and venues, and we had visited three or four.

“Then we had the opportunity to go to Oban and, as soon as Jo and I saw the place, we said ‘this is it’.”

He added: “It is all about whisky, craft beers and music for Oban.

“We have a lot of plans.

“The rooms are great, the bar will be brilliant for our special tasting and music evenings, and the space outside and in the Whisky Vaults bar will allow us to do so much.”

Bruce MacGregor is bringing blazin’ good music to Oban

Bruce, a well-known fiddle player and founding member of Blazin’ Fiddles, has strong ties to Oban.

“I have been to Oban loads of times – in fact, as a kid, I competed in the Mod in the town.

“One of the original members of Blazin’ Fiddles, Aidan O’Rourke, is from the Oban area.

“And the second ever Blazin’ Fiddles gig was in the old Bowling Alley in Oban, where the Premier Inn is now.”

As well as live music, the couple hopes to showcase the best of Scottish food and drink at the Whisky Vaults.

“We want to work with local food vendors and get our own kitchen up and running,” Bruce said.

“We want to bring the best of Scotland, and the local area, to Oban to welcome people from Oban and all over the world.

“It is going to be a lot of fun. We can’t wait to get started.”

