Cyclist taken to hospital after serious car and pushbike crash on Clifton Road

A cyclist has been hospitalised after a serious crash involving a car on Clifton Road in Aberdeen.

The crash occurred around 7.30am on Thursday, July 31 near to the junction with Primrosehill Gardens.

Police were on the scene conducting an investigation with a cordon in place.

The road was closed between its junctions with Hilton Street/Leslie Road and Hilton Avenue.

The male biker, 64, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The female driver of the car involved, a grey Volkswagen Polo, was uninjured.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 07.27am to attend a road traffic collision on Clifton Road, Aberdeen.

“An ambulance and a resuscitation rapid response unit (3RU) were dispatched to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or the cyclist or car immediately prior to the collision, is asked to contact officers via 101 and quote incident number 0590 of 31 July.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

