Daughter’s plea as mum left in Chalmers Hospital for six months: ‘Just dumped there and left in limbo’

When Susan Johnston’s 87-year-old mother Audrey Mackie was admitted to hospital in February, the family never imagined she’d still be there six months later.

Diagnosed with dementia and deemed unfit to return home, Audrey was admitted to Chalmers Hospital in Banff.

It was meant to be a temporary move while a suitable care home placement was arranged.

But despite the family identifying a nearby care home with vacancies — and being prepared to cover most of the costs themselves — Audrey remains in a hospital bed.

“She’s absolutely miserable,” Susan says. “You go in and she’s in tears. She’s got no stimulation. It’s not the hospital’s fault — they’re doing what they can — but it’s not the right place for someone with dementia.”

Families speak out on Chalmers Hospital bottleneck

The Press and Journal has spoken to other families facing similar frustrations at Chalmers Hospital.

Speaking anonymously for fear of jeopardising their situation, they described elderly patients stuck in hospital for months — medically fit to be discharged, but unable to move on due to delays in securing funding for personal care.

Families say a contribution from Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, known as the Free Personal Care Allowance (FPCA), must be approved before a discharge can go ahead.

Those aged 65 or over are entitled to free personal care following an assessment of need and it is not based on an individual financial circumstances.

The majority of the cost of a care home placement is calculated on a sliding scale, based on how much the patient can self-fund.

Unless families can cover the whole cost of care themselves, they must wait for the FPCA contribution before they can go to a care home — and that wait, families say, is leaving patients stuck in hospital beds for months.

In response, Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, which oversees healthcare in the region for Aberdeenshire Council and NHS Grampian, acknowledged that financial constraints are contributing to delays in patient discharge.

“We have to ensure that we do not spend more money than the budget we are allocated,” said partnership manager Janine Howie.

The issue at Chalmers Hospital comes amid a deepening financial crisis within the Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership, which is a partnership composed of Aberdeenshire Council and NHS Grampian.

AHSCP announced drastic plans to save around £17 million in February and earlier this year, NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Council ploughed added millions into the AHSCP to stave off even more extreme cuts.

‘She was up, walking, even cleaning the walls… now she barely moves’

The bottleneck of care has had a serious impact on Audrey.

Susan says her mother, once physically fit and eager to help the cleaning staff out of boredom, now rarely stands up straight and has become increasingly confused.

“If she’d been out of there months ago, she’d be in a far better place today,” Susan said. “She’s just gone downhill so fast.”

Over the past few months, Audrey has had several falls, been sent for head and hip scans in Aberdeen and Elgin, and experienced episodes of severe agitation — including one where she attempted to “escape” Chalmers Hospital, convinced she was being pursued by a firing squad.

“She ended up in the local pub asking someone to call the police,” Susan recalled.

Family frustration as Audrey deteriorates

The family say they agreed early on that a care home was the safest and most suitable option for Audrey.

They found one with available rooms and, despite Audrey being partially self-funding, understood a portion of her personal care costs had to be approved by the AHSCP before she could be discharged.

“The care manager told us she was going to apply for funding back in March,” said Susan. “We were given forms to fill out.”

The family completed the forms but didn’t hear back for several months.

But since the family contacted the P&J in recent weeks, Audrey’s family was sent a letter, which said the partnership was still unsure when Audrey would be able to move.

However, the perceived low levels of of communication have left the family feeling out of the loop.

“It’s like they’ve just dumped her there and left us in limbo,” said Susan. “You’re waiting for a call to say she’s got a place — but it never comes.”

‘It breaks your heart’

Audrey’s health has now declined to the point where she is being considered for a dementia unit placement — a more secure environment, but not the family’s first choice.

“She’s gone from being someone who could walk, dust, chat — to someone who’s curled up, miserable and isolated,” Susan said. “We’re down there two or three times a day because she’s got no company.

“It breaks your heart. The woman that went in, it’s not the woman that’s there now.”

AHSCP responds

In response to Audrey’s situation, the partnership manager declined to comment on any individual cases but said discharge delays were “multi-faceted”.

Alongside the financial constraints there is a “lack of care home places, particularly those suitable for complex dementia care” across North Aberdeenshire, she added.

“Our ward staff and wider multi-disciplinary teams work exceptionally hard to provide rehabilitation and support patients to be discharged from hospital to home or a suitable care setting at the earliest opportunity,” she said.