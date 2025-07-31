Ten new homes in Stonehaven’s Cowgate given go ahead despite parking concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Ten new homes in Stonehaven’s Cowgate given go ahead despite parking concerns

The development site has been empty for some time - with the issue of congestion a regular stumbling point

By Jamie Sinclair
An architect's impression of how the Cowgate might look with new houses and flats.
How the proposed houses may look. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.

Plans for 10 new homes in the Cowgate area of Stonehaven are to go ahead despite concerns over parking spaces.

The former gas works has been out of commission since the mid-90s and is currently an empty grassy area.

It sits within an existing residential area where residents have been reluctant to support the plans.

Some have expressed the belief that the surrounding streets are already heavily congested.

And after discussions, Stonehaven & District Community Council decided it was unable to support the application.

It too raised concerns about additional traffic in an already busy part of the town.

The community council also cited:

  • A lack of adequate pavement on the surrounding street
  • The already limited amount of open space in the area
  • The impact on residential amenity as a result of overshadowing and overlooking

However it was decided at the July meeting of the council’s Kincardine and Mearns area committee that the plans should be approved.

The Cambuslang-based applicant, the Alderman Group, will now be able to progress their plans for the Cowgate site.

They are for four semi-detached houses and six two-bedroom flats, in two blocks, together with 19 parking spaces.

The committee previously refused plans for a 57-bed care home on the site, while there were initial planning talks about at least one other potential housing development.

The current state at Cowgate. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
And what it should look like once development is completed. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.

Residents object to Cowgate housing plans

Ahead of the committee meeting, a number of locals had raised objections to the latest plan.

One resident, Mrs Yvonne Patterson, wrote: “The area is not suitable for more traffic.

“Recently, I had a delivery and the truck could not get access to Kingsgate because cars were parked at the corner of Kings Street.”

Another objector, Margaret Caffrey, stated in her objection that she fears that there are already too many large vehicles going by the street trying to access Dunnottar Castle and the harbour.

She wrote: “There is already a huge amount of unsafe manoeuvring and turning of traffic directly in front of my house.

“Refuse vehicles twice a week, numerous delivery vans, cars, and tourist traffic search for access to the harbour and Dunnottar castle, regularly make multiple manoeuvres.”

She also listed parking issues and pedestrian safety as potential sticking points.

“I risk not being able to park on the road outside my house if yellow lines are installed,” she added.

“Safety of pedestrians would be compromised.

“And there is a lot of pedestrian activity, particularly at weekends and in the holidays.”

Joanne Duncan, meanwhile, wrote: “Road infrastructure struggles with the current traffic and parking this will add to the issues in this area of the town.”

Conversation