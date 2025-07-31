Ten new homes in Stonehaven’s Cowgate given go ahead despite parking concerns

Plans for 10 new homes in the Cowgate area of Stonehaven are to go ahead despite concerns over parking spaces.

The former gas works has been out of commission since the mid-90s and is currently an empty grassy area.

It sits within an existing residential area where residents have been reluctant to support the plans.

Some have expressed the belief that the surrounding streets are already heavily congested.

And after discussions, Stonehaven & District Community Council decided it was unable to support the application.

It too raised concerns about additional traffic in an already busy part of the town.

The community council also cited:

A lack of adequate pavement on the surrounding street

The already limited amount of open space in the area

The impact on residential amenity as a result of overshadowing and overlooking

However it was decided at the July meeting of the council’s Kincardine and Mearns area committee that the plans should be approved.

The Cambuslang-based applicant, the Alderman Group, will now be able to progress their plans for the Cowgate site.

They are for four semi-detached houses and six two-bedroom flats, in two blocks, together with 19 parking spaces.

The committee previously refused plans for a 57-bed care home on the site, while there were initial planning talks about at least one other potential housing development.

Residents object to Cowgate housing plans

Ahead of the committee meeting, a number of locals had raised objections to the latest plan.

One resident, Mrs Yvonne Patterson, wrote: “The area is not suitable for more traffic.

“Recently, I had a delivery and the truck could not get access to Kingsgate because cars were parked at the corner of Kings Street.”

Another objector, Margaret Caffrey, stated in her objection that she fears that there are already too many large vehicles going by the street trying to access Dunnottar Castle and the harbour.

She wrote: “There is already a huge amount of unsafe manoeuvring and turning of traffic directly in front of my house.

“Refuse vehicles twice a week, numerous delivery vans, cars, and tourist traffic search for access to the harbour and Dunnottar castle, regularly make multiple manoeuvres.”

She also listed parking issues and pedestrian safety as potential sticking points.

“I risk not being able to park on the road outside my house if yellow lines are installed,” she added.

“Safety of pedestrians would be compromised.

“And there is a lot of pedestrian activity, particularly at weekends and in the holidays.”

Joanne Duncan, meanwhile, wrote: “Road infrastructure struggles with the current traffic and parking this will add to the issues in this area of the town.”