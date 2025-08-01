Heartbroken wife, mum and sister pay proud tribute to ‘wonderful’ Steve – the Vegan Bay Baker with the big heart

The wife and family of Steven Buchan have paid heartfelt tributes to him after his unexpected death at the age of 33.

The dad-of-three was the inspirational founder of the Vegan Bay Baker.

The devoted husband, loving father, brother and son was a passionate craft baker.

Steve poured care and creativity into everything he made – from hand-shaping butteries to the community he helped build, and the relationships he formed with the people he knew and loved.

Remembering Steve Buchan, Vegan Bay Baker and devoted father

He died on Tuesday, leaving behind his wife Zoe, their three young children – Lilly, 11, Phoebe, 9, and “the late baby”, wee Patrick – who completed the couple’s family three years ago.

His heartbroken family are now hoping for answers on the cause of Steven’s death as they wait for the results of a post-mortem examination.

Steve’s legacy has touched lives across the north-east and beyond.

Steve was born on June 14 1992, and, as a wee boy, mum Sylvia described him as “just the cutest”.

“He was fun-loving, mischievous and, from the get-go, a real wee character.”

Sylvia, who is a dance teacher, took Steven and his sister Paula along to classes.

“They came to the dance classes and loved being part of that.”

She said her son “loved being the centre of attention and making people laugh.”

Vegan Bay Baker loved to make people laugh

“He was free-spirited,” Sylvia said. “He had a great sense of humour from an early age.”

His love of football started early. After playing for his school team, he went on to play with Glendale Boys’ Club. A knee injury and operation brought his playing days to an end – but not his love for the game.

When asked if Steve was religious, Sylvia said: “Yes – family and Leeds United.”

“They were promoted this year – Steven was so delighted, he was crying.”

Photographs from throughout the years show him in Leeds strips or with club-themed gifts, which made present-buying at Christmas and birthdays easy.

On one family holiday to Ibiza, parents of a young man with a learning disability thanked Sylvia for letting her son play table tennis with him. “He never said – he just went and did it.”

Sylvia added: “He was a kind and caring son and would do anything for us. He was straight-talking and a logical thinker. He was clever and very witty.”

Sister Paula Ewen said: “He gave good advice. I don’t know what I’m going to do without him. He was the alpha male but such a big softie.”

As children, Paula and Steve enjoyed their time together – whether watching Steve and his friends play football, watching WWE together or playing Pokémon.

“He was the life and soul of the party. Steven was like a magnet. He was so nice – a kind, funny person. So funny. And he was always there for you. He had a big heart.”

Paula said that working with Steve in recent years – at farmers markets and helping out at the bakery with their mum, and sometimes gran – brought them even closer.

She said she felt safe with Steve and that she could talk to him about anything.

Steve went to Balmedie Primary School and later attended Bridge of Don Academy.

How Zoe met Steve

Zoe said: “We met when we were young, but we didn’t really know each other until I was 14.

“We met through friends and would go to gigs all over the place.

“We got together when I was 16.

“I just knew from the get-go he was the one, from a young age. He was two years older than me. Steve would pick me up from the Academy in his dad’s Rover.

“He helped me study for my exams and he looked out for me.

“My dad, who died nine years ago, liked him immediately – and he hadn’t liked any of my other boyfriends.

“I knew when he met my dad – he thought nobody was good enough for me, and he loved Steve.”

Zoe said they had been together for two-and-a-half years when she fell pregnant with Lilly.

“I was only 19, and so many men would have run a mile. But not Steve – he bought me a house and took care of me. We were just children ourselves, but even at 21, he was the best dad. He totally spoiled me and Lilly.”

“Then, two years later, we had our adorable Phoebe.

“She was a light in our lives at a hard time for us, as my dad was very ill.”

“Because my dad was ill with terminal cancer, Steve and I decided to get married quite quickly. We got married within three-and-a-half months – and it was beautiful.

“Steve was everything to me. He was my best friend. I was so honoured that he chose me – because everyone loved Steve. I felt so special, so honoured he chose me.

“In his father-of-the-bride speech, my dad hardly mentioned me – it was all about Steve.”

Couple waited a long time for their third baby

They married in 2016 and made their home – and later their business – in the north-east.

The couple “waited a long time” for wee Patrick to come along and had almost given up hope when Zoe found out she was pregnant.

She said: “Steve and I were so excited. He loved all of our children so much.

“The time we did have together was wonderful.”

Steve Buchan: From Asda to Vegan Bay Baker

Steve’s baking journey began when he was 17, working part-time in Asda’s bakery.

His talent for the craft was clear from the start, but he was eager to go further than premixed baking.

In 2010, he joined the Ythan Bakery in Ellon to complete his level 3 apprenticeship with the Scottish Association of Master Bakers.

He later worked as a bakery supervisor at Dobbies Garden Centres and Ray Allan Bakery in Peterhead.

When Zoe chose a vegan diet in 2019, Steve was dismayed by the lack of quality options for her. Determined to create bakes she could enjoy, he spent months trialling recipes.

In July that year, he launched the Vegan Bay Baker at Pitmedden Gardens North Hop Plant-Based event – and sold out entirely.

Steve went on to open three shops. Alongside the main bakery in Ellon, he continued to attend farmers markets every weekend, cater for events at top Aberdeen restaurants and supply cafes across the region.

Opening a shop in Balmedie, where Steve and Zoe’s story began, was a deeply personal moment.

The Balmedie branch became the third Vegan Bay Baker venue, following success in Aberdeen and Peterhead – where they often sold up to 200 butteries a day.

Steve would make vegan chocolate cake for Zoe

“We always wanted Balmedie because it’s a special place for us,” Zoe said at the time. “It’s so nice to have the opportunity to open a shop here.”

Launching one of Scotland’s first craft vegan bakeries in 2019 was the realisation of a lifelong dream for Steve.

“I’m such a sweet tooth, I love cakes and doughnuts, but there was nothing on the market,” Zoe said.

“Steve would make me chocolate cake to take with me to coffee shops.”

Steve was proud to be a craft baker, helping revive an artform he felt was being lost. He delivered as far south as Dundee and was a fixture at farmers markets across the north-east.

His food was consistently good, which brought loyal customers back. He would often make 1,000 butteries on a Saturday, with Sylvia and Paula helping.

Vegan Bay Baker butteries were legendary

It is universally agreed that his butteries were legendary.

Steve was the only baker in the business, ably supported by assistants including Chris, Joe and Monica who were with him from the start.

Zoe continued: “We didn’t get much time off, but we always made time to go to Disneyland Paris.

“He always said he would be 80 and still in the bakery. I am so sorry that is now not going to be the case.”

Sudden death has devastated Steve Buchan’s family

Supporting others was important to Steve – he put time and energy into helping people across the north-east and far beyond.

Steve’s death was sudden and unexpected.

His funeral will be delayed to allow a post-mortem to take place, which the family hopes will bring the answers they need.

Steve’s life may have been shorter than anyone would have ever imagined or wanted, but with the love and joy he shared in his family, his bakery, and in Leeds United – he has made his mark on the north-east and far beyond.

A Crowdfunder hoping to raise £10,000 to help cover funeral costs and support the family surpassed its goal in hours –raising almost £20,000.