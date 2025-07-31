News Police investigation after luxury car stolen near Ellon The car was removed when it was parked in a public car park in the village of Auchnagatt. By Regan Parsons July 31 2025, 1:46 pm July 31 2025, 1:46 pm Share Police investigation after luxury car stolen near Ellon Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6818769/police-investigation-car-stolen/ Copy Link Police are appealing for anyone with information relating to the crime to come forward. Image: Police Scotland. Police are hunting the car thieves who stole a high-value Jaguar XF from a north-east village. The black luxury vehicle was taken from a public car park in Auchnagatt some time between 7pm on Tuesday and 3pm on Wednesday. Local police are appealing for information in relation to the theft in an effort to trace those responsible and recover the car. Police are appealing for anyone with information relating to the crime to come forward. Image: Police Scotland. A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for anyone who has any information about the theft, or has seen the vehicle since, to please get in touch.” Anyone with information that could help officers is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.