Police investigation after luxury car stolen near Ellon

Police are hunting the car thieves who stole a high-value Jaguar XF from a north-east village.

The black luxury vehicle was taken from a public car park in Auchnagatt some time between 7pm on Tuesday and 3pm on Wednesday.

Local police are appealing for information in relation to the theft in an effort to trace those responsible and recover the car.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for anyone who has any information about the theft, or has seen the vehicle since, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information that could help officers is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.