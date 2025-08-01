Air ambulance lands at Aberdeen park after shopper’s supermarket injury

An air ambulance rushed to help a shopper in Aberdeen after she was injured at a local supermarket.

The woman was hurt in a fall at a local supermarket in Garthdee.

The Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) diverted mid-flight to respond to the emergency call.

The helicopter landed safely in the grass outside a nearby housing estate, just off Ruthrie Road.

The charity shared details of the incident on their social media page earlier this week.

A local taxi driver helped transport the specialist medical crew quickly to the scene of the incident.

The injured woman received care from the team and was then transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by land ambulance.

The Scottish Charity Air Ambulance has been contacted for comment.