New landlords wanted as three Aberdeen pubs go up for lease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

New landlords wanted as three Aberdeen pubs go up for lease

The Stonegate Group has listed Black Dog, Murdos Bar and The Bobbin for lease.

By Ellie Milne
The Bobbin on King Street, Aberdeen, is one of three bars available for lease. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Bobbin on King Street, Aberdeen, is one of three bars available for lease. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to step behind the bar at your local pub?

With the Stonegate Group making three pubs in Aberdeen available for lease, now could be the perfect time to take on the challenge.

The UK-wide pub operator is seeking new “community-focused” landlords to take over the day-to-day operations at The Bobbin, Murdos Bar and the Black Dog.

No prior experience of running a bar is required, with the company more concerned about finding people who are “dedicated, determined and passionate”.

Whoever takes on the businesses will also complete an online qualification to fully prepare them for the role.

Exterior of The Bobbin pub in Aberdeen
The Bobbin on King Street in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Instead of a fixed monthly rent, the landlords will pay a base rent plus a percentage of the net turnover.

Anyone interested in taking over The Bobbin can expect a potential annual turnover of £1,151,996.

The student pub on King Street, described as being “high-volume” and “high-energy”, has a guide rent of £1,010 per week plus 4% of the net turnover.

Someone with experience of managing large teams and event planning is being sought to run what’s billed as the country’s “top society pub”.

Three Aberdeen pubs up for lease

Murdos Bar
Murdos Bar is up for lease. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, Stonegate is seeking a “community-driven” publican to take over the running of Murdos Bar.

The listing states: “This isn’t just about running a pub; it’s about continuing a legacy and deepening the roots already in place.

“This is the kind of place where everyone knows your name, and there’s a sense of loyalty that’s hard to manufacture.”

The Cairncry Road pub is known for showing live sports and also has a function space used for events, birthdays and fundraiser.

The guide rent is £1,010 per week, added to a turnover rent of £923 per week, with a potential annual turnover of £1,192,712.

The Black Dog pub in Bridge of Don
The Black Dog pub in Bridge of Don. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

The Black Dog – a classic community pub – in Bridge of Don is also in need of a new “community-focused” landlord.

The ideal candidate has been described as “hands-on” with “high energy”.

They should also have a passion for local sports and an interest in hosting events.

Stonegate’s estimated turnover for the North Donside Road pub is lower than the others, at £616,789 per year.

However, this also means the weekly guide rent is lower per week at £433, plus £239 from the turnover rent.

Conversation