New landlords wanted as three Aberdeen pubs go up for lease

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to step behind the bar at your local pub?

With the Stonegate Group making three pubs in Aberdeen available for lease, now could be the perfect time to take on the challenge.

The UK-wide pub operator is seeking new “community-focused” landlords to take over the day-to-day operations at The Bobbin, Murdos Bar and the Black Dog.

No prior experience of running a bar is required, with the company more concerned about finding people who are “dedicated, determined and passionate”.

Whoever takes on the businesses will also complete an online qualification to fully prepare them for the role.

Instead of a fixed monthly rent, the landlords will pay a base rent plus a percentage of the net turnover.

Anyone interested in taking over The Bobbin can expect a potential annual turnover of £1,151,996.

The student pub on King Street, described as being “high-volume” and “high-energy”, has a guide rent of £1,010 per week plus 4% of the net turnover.

Someone with experience of managing large teams and event planning is being sought to run what’s billed as the country’s “top society pub”.

Three Aberdeen pubs up for lease

Meanwhile, Stonegate is seeking a “community-driven” publican to take over the running of Murdos Bar.

The listing states: “This isn’t just about running a pub; it’s about continuing a legacy and deepening the roots already in place.

“This is the kind of place where everyone knows your name, and there’s a sense of loyalty that’s hard to manufacture.”

The Cairncry Road pub is known for showing live sports and also has a function space used for events, birthdays and fundraiser.

The guide rent is £1,010 per week, added to a turnover rent of £923 per week, with a potential annual turnover of £1,192,712.

The Black Dog – a classic community pub – in Bridge of Don is also in need of a new “community-focused” landlord.

The ideal candidate has been described as “hands-on” with “high energy”.

They should also have a passion for local sports and an interest in hosting events.

Stonegate’s estimated turnover for the North Donside Road pub is lower than the others, at £616,789 per year.

However, this also means the weekly guide rent is lower per week at £433, plus £239 from the turnover rent.