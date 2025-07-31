Rogue dog sitter banned from boarding animals after video scandal

An unlicenced dog sitter has been warned by Aberdeenshire Council that all boarding operations at her Monymusk property must stop immediately.

It comes after a video of Kiki Sutherland ‘pulling a spaniel by the ears’ went viral on social media last week.

The council had been investigating the matter.

And it was revealed that Ms Sutherland – who it is understood advertises a home boarding service for dogs – did not have a licence to do this.

Thee council has now written a letter to her.

The SSPCA, meanwhile, has confirmed it is still investigating the incident.

The matter has not, however, been reported to police, with the procurator fiscal confirming that they have not received any reports.

‘Any unlicensed boarding of animals may be reported to the fiscal’

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Our investigation has concluded.

“A warning letter has been issued advising that any commercial boarding of animals would require a licence.

“The premises does not currently hold such a licence, therefore any commercial boarding of animals must cease at the premises.

“Any unlicensed boarding of animals may be reported to the fiscal.”