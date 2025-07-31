Dons new third kit proves so popular it sells out within a matter of hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Dons new third kit proves so popular it sells out within a matter of hours

The club said demand for the new shirt had been 'unprecedented' as it works to secure new stock for fans.

By Chris Cromar
Aberdeen FC European third kit.
Aberdeen's new third European has sold out in all but one size. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Aberdeen’s new European third shirt has proved a massive hit with fans – selling out in all but one size within hours of its released.

With the Dons returning to continental football for the first time since 2023, the new white and gold shirt has been inspired by previous European triumphs.

This includes the famous European Cup Winners’ Cup win of 1983 against Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid, who they defeated 2-1 in Gothenburg.

According to the Pittodrie club, the shirt – made by Adidas – echoes the “regal style” of the Madrid club.

Aberdeen FC European third kit.
The new kit is inspired by Real Madrid. Image: Aberdeen FC.

The new jersey turned out to be so popular amongst fans – still on a high from their Scottish Cup triumph over Celtic – that it is now only available in size XS.

All other sizes, from S to 3XL, are temporarily unavailable – though the club is rushing to replenish its stock.

Demand has been “unprecedented”

In a statement released on Facebook, Aberdeen FC said: “The demand for the European kit has been unprecedented, with several adult sizes selling out within the first few hours.

“If your size is no longer available, you can register your interest in being notified when the kit is due to be back in stock.”

Last season’s Granite third kit flew off the shelves too, with AFC having to apologise to fans after they announced they would not be getting a restock before Christmas.

Ante Palaversa.
Last season’s Granite third kit was a hit with fans. Image: Aberdeen FC.

In light of demand for the change kits, some fans have questioned why the club has been caught out once again.

Aiden Craig wrote: “You would’ve thought we would’ve learned by now by how fast previous kits have sold out.”

‘Noticed this with quite a few launches now’

Magnus Bradley said: “Club really need to address this issue. Must end up missing out on overall sales.”

“Why is the club not ordering enough?” was the question asked by Lewis Petrie.

He added: “Noticed this with quite a few launches now.”

Dan Mills brought up the immensely popular away kit from the 2023-24 as example of this happening and said: “This happened with the Northern Lights kit and I never got one.”

Leighton Clarkson in the new Aberdeen 2025/26 'European' third kit.
Midfielder Leighton Clarkson will hope for success in the new third kit. Image: Aberdeen FC.
The European kit is expected to be worn against Hearts as the Dons open their Scottish Premiership campaign on Monday night at Tynecastle.

‘We are working with Adidas to get the kit restocked as soon as possible’

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Football Club said: “The club re-introduced a third kit last year with the Granite kit.

“The new European kit launched today has outsold that, producing unprecedented numbers for a third kit design.

“We fully understand that having sold out in most sizes some supporters will be disappointed and we are working with Adidas to get the kit restocked as soon as possible.

Aberdeen's 2025/26 European third kit.
AFC hope the shirt will be back in stock soon. Image: Aberdeen FC.

“Supporters can register their interest to be notified first when the shirts are back in stock.

“In the meantime our North Sea kit is back in stock and our home kit has limited availability, but is due to be re-stocked in mid-August.”

Conversation