Dons new third kit proves so popular it sells out within a matter of hours

Aberdeen’s new European third shirt has proved a massive hit with fans – selling out in all but one size within hours of its released.

With the Dons returning to continental football for the first time since 2023, the new white and gold shirt has been inspired by previous European triumphs.

This includes the famous European Cup Winners’ Cup win of 1983 against Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid, who they defeated 2-1 in Gothenburg.

According to the Pittodrie club, the shirt – made by Adidas – echoes the “regal style” of the Madrid club.

The new jersey turned out to be so popular amongst fans – still on a high from their Scottish Cup triumph over Celtic – that it is now only available in size XS.

All other sizes, from S to 3XL, are temporarily unavailable – though the club is rushing to replenish its stock.

Demand has been “unprecedented”

In a statement released on Facebook, Aberdeen FC said: “The demand for the European kit has been unprecedented, with several adult sizes selling out within the first few hours.

“If your size is no longer available, you can register your interest in being notified when the kit is due to be back in stock.”

Last season’s Granite third kit flew off the shelves too, with AFC having to apologise to fans after they announced they would not be getting a restock before Christmas.

In light of demand for the change kits, some fans have questioned why the club has been caught out once again.

Aiden Craig wrote: “You would’ve thought we would’ve learned by now by how fast previous kits have sold out.”

‘Noticed this with quite a few launches now’

Magnus Bradley said: “Club really need to address this issue. Must end up missing out on overall sales.”

“Why is the club not ordering enough?” was the question asked by Lewis Petrie.

He added: “Noticed this with quite a few launches now.”

Dan Mills brought up the immensely popular away kit from the 2023-24 as example of this happening and said: “This happened with the Northern Lights kit and I never got one.”

‘We are working with Adidas to get the kit restocked as soon as possible’

The European kit is expected to be worn against Hearts as the Dons open their Scottish Premiership campaign on Monday night at Tynecastle.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Football Club said: “The club re-introduced a third kit last year with the Granite kit.

“The new European kit launched today has outsold that, producing unprecedented numbers for a third kit design.

“We fully understand that having sold out in most sizes some supporters will be disappointed and we are working with Adidas to get the kit restocked as soon as possible.

“Supporters can register their interest to be notified first when the shirts are back in stock.

“In the meantime our North Sea kit is back in stock and our home kit has limited availability, but is due to be re-stocked in mid-August.”